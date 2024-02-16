GJA frees Hawa Koomson but blackout still on Farouk Mahama

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in consultation with its media partners, has revoked the media blackout it imposed on Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and urged all media houses to comply accordingly.

The decision was taken after the GJA and its media partners met on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to review the blackout imposed on the MP, who is also the Minister of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development.

The imposition of blackout was meant to get justice for David Kobenna, a morning show host of Cape FM, who was assaulted by thugs wearing branded T-shirt of the MP during the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in the Central Region, in Cape Coast, on January 4, 2024.

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Ms Koomson redeemed her promise to engage the GJA to settle the impasse by meeting the National Executive of the Association at the Ghana International Press Centre.

She was accompanied by the Minister-designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, for the meeting, which was attended by the President of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Edwin Arthur; the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Gloria Hiadzi, and the Programme Manager for Freedom of Expression at the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Muheeb Saeed.

Also present were the Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps, Simon Agianab; the President of the New Media Association, Eugene Nkansah; the Executive Secretary of PRINPAG, Jeorge Wilson Kingson, and Gabriel Asante Bosompem, who is one of two GJA representatives on the National Media Commission (NMC).

After extensive deliberations, Ms Koomson said “I will give you the necessary support” to ensure justice for David Kobenna.

For her part, Ms Abubakar said the Awutu-Senya East MP was willing to work with the GJA to lay the matter to rest, adding that the Ministry of Information would also support in that regard.

On behalf of the media partners, the GJA President, Albert Kwaabena Dwumfour, commended the Fisheries Minister for taking such positive step to help find solution to the problem and expressed the hope that she would live by her pledge.

Meanwhile, the GJA and its media partners are calling on all media houses to continue to enforce the blackout imposed on the MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

The blackout was imposed on Mr Mahama for allegedly assaulting Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, the Northern Regional correspondent of Citi FM/TV, during the NPP parliamentary primaries, on January 27, 2024.

