Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Hawa Koomson’s media blackout lifted but Farouk Mahama’s stands’ — GJA

Headlines Left to Right: Minister of information-designate; Fatimatu Abubakar; GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour and Hawa Koomson, Awutu Senya East MP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Left to Right: Minister of information-designate; Fatimatu Abubakar; GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour and Hawa Koomson, Awutu Senya East MP

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has revoked the media blackout imposed on Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu-Senya East.

However, the one imposed on Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi, still stands.

In a statement dated February 16, the GJA said it met with Koomson on Thursday, February 15 to discuss the lifting of the blackout, which was imposed after her supporters allegedly assaulted a journalist in Cape Coast.

At the meeting, Hawa Koomson said "I will give you the necessary support to ensure justice for [the assaulted journalist]."

Information Minister-designate Fatimatu Abubakar, who accompanied the lawmaker, is reported to have said the MP is "willing to work with the GJA to lay the matter to rest."

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour commended Hawa Koomson for her "positive step to help find solution to the problem" and expressed hope she would fulfill her pledge.

On his part, Mr. Farouk Mahama was blacklisted for allegedly assaulting a Citi FM journalist during the NPP primary in January.

The GJA and media partners are calling on all media houses to continue enforcing the ban on Mahama.

216202411718-1j041p5cbw-8d780fee-c82e-4c88-9ee3-d1efebbd8971.jpeg

216202411728-0g830n4yyt-8a24e4fb-2e8c-41cc-9d3a-d2765b88bec3.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoahleft and Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta ‘Ofori-Atta messed up Akufo-Addo’s legacy; I'm happy he's been removed’ — Nana A...

1 hour ago

There is no time for trial and error with Bawumia — NDC “There is no time for trial and error with Bawumia” — NDC 

1 hour ago

We're paid less than GHC500 — ATL workers begin sit-down strike over unpaid salaries and allowances We're paid less than GHC500 — ATL workers begin sit-down strike over unpaid sala...

1 hour ago

Another victim dies from gunshot wounds after Walewale shooting incident Another victim dies from gunshot wounds after Walewale shooting incident

2 hours ago

Gomoa Okyereko police station roof ripped off after heavy rain; officers operate under a tree Gomoa Okyereko police station roof ripped off after heavy rain; officers operate...

2 hours ago

GJA revokes blackout imposed on Hawa Koomson GJA revokes blackout imposed on Hawa Koomson

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo, high-level diplomats to discuss Migration and Societal Resilience at 2024 KAPS Forum President Akufo-Addo, high-level diplomats to discuss ‘Migration and Societal Re...

2 hours ago

Sunyani East MP nominated as Presiding Speaker for Parliamentary Proceedings Sunyani East MP nominated as Presiding Speaker for Parliamentary Proceedings

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Its likely to resurrect criminal libel law – Afenyo-Markin urges media scrutiny Anti-gay bill: It’s likely to resurrect criminal libel law – Afenyo-Markin urges...

3 hours ago

MPs to use local languages for debate in parliament MPs to use local languages for debate in parliament

Just in....
body-container-line