‘Hawa Koomson’s media blackout lifted but Farouk Mahama’s stands’ — GJA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has revoked the media blackout imposed on Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu-Senya East.

However, the one imposed on Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi, still stands.

In a statement dated February 16, the GJA said it met with Koomson on Thursday, February 15 to discuss the lifting of the blackout, which was imposed after her supporters allegedly assaulted a journalist in Cape Coast.

At the meeting, Hawa Koomson said "I will give you the necessary support to ensure justice for [the assaulted journalist]."

Information Minister-designate Fatimatu Abubakar, who accompanied the lawmaker, is reported to have said the MP is "willing to work with the GJA to lay the matter to rest."

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour commended Hawa Koomson for her "positive step to help find solution to the problem" and expressed hope she would fulfill her pledge.

On his part, Mr. Farouk Mahama was blacklisted for allegedly assaulting a Citi FM journalist during the NPP primary in January.

The GJA and media partners are calling on all media houses to continue enforcing the ban on Mahama.