‘Your sanctions against Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Guinea illegal’ — Group sues ECOWAS

Youth for Peace and Security Africa (YPSA) and Citizens Network for Peace and Security in Africa, human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit against the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) challenging the legality of economic sanctions imposed on citizens of Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

They argue that ECOWAS sanctions targeting innocent citizens are "illegal" under the bloc's treaties and protocols.

"There is no part of the ECOWAS Treaty and protocols that back the sanctions, making them illegal in our opinion," said Abraham Korbla Klutsey, Executive Director of YPSA during a media engagement on Thursday, February 15 at the University of Ghana.

ECOWAS has imposed broad sanctions on the citizens of countries that have experienced military coups, including financial restrictions, border closures, and disruptions to electricity and other services.

YPSA argues these sanctions disproportionately impact civilians and have led to shortages of food, medicine and other essential goods.

They are asking the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja to compel ECOWAS authorities to show the legal basis for these measures.

The lawsuit, filed by a legal team led by prominent Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana, according to the group, could have wide-ranging implications if successful.

Mr. Klutsey said it could save "millions of innocent citizens from severe hunger, poverty, insecurity, bad healthcare, unemployment, and death."

Meanwhile, the Sahel states have responded to these “inhumane” sanctions by way of quitting the 15-member organization.

215202474411-swnaqecp5k-c0e3dba6-7c36-4008-aa88-a06b6bf6028f.jpeg

215202474412-rvmypdb553-5e389d2c-baa2-4aa5-929f-0ca3899f4d15.jpeg

