The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has reinforced its commitment to defending the rights and freedoms of journalists across the country, urging media organizations to blacklist individuals, politicians, or groups that pose threats to journalists or impede press freedom.

Albert Dwumfuor, the President of the GJA, made the announcement during an interview on Citi FM.

Dwumfuor emphasized the association's determination to combat any form of aggression directed at journalists and expressed the GJA's unwavering support for media independence.

The renewed commitment follows the recent incident involving Farouk Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi, who allegedly assaulted Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, a Northern Regional Reporter for Citi FM/TV.

Alabira was reportedly attacked while covering the disruption of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27, 2024.

In collaboration with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), the GJA issued a directive calling on media organizations to blacklist Farouk Mahama in reaction to the assault on Alabira.

Mr. Dwumfuor emphasized the essence of taking a firm stance against such incidents, stating, "In fact, this is the way to go.

“We want to send a signal, a caution that we are not going to relax on our call for our members to blacklist politicians, individuals, or groups who rise against journalists or who impede press freedom and media independence… We will not entertain such acts," he stated.