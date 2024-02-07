Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Blacklist politicians, individuals, groups who rise against journalists, impede press freedom — GJA to media

Headlines Albert Dwumfuor, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association GJA
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Albert Dwumfuor, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has reinforced its commitment to defending the rights and freedoms of journalists across the country, urging media organizations to blacklist individuals, politicians, or groups that pose threats to journalists or impede press freedom.

Albert Dwumfuor, the President of the GJA, made the announcement during an interview on Citi FM.

Dwumfuor emphasized the association's determination to combat any form of aggression directed at journalists and expressed the GJA's unwavering support for media independence.

The renewed commitment follows the recent incident involving Farouk Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi, who allegedly assaulted Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, a Northern Regional Reporter for Citi FM/TV.

Alabira was reportedly attacked while covering the disruption of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27, 2024.

In collaboration with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), the GJA issued a directive calling on media organizations to blacklist Farouk Mahama in reaction to the assault on Alabira.

Mr. Dwumfuor emphasized the essence of taking a firm stance against such incidents, stating, "In fact, this is the way to go.

“We want to send a signal, a caution that we are not going to relax on our call for our members to blacklist politicians, individuals, or groups who rise against journalists or who impede press freedom and media independence… We will not entertain such acts," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Benjamin Agordzo. I was arrested less than two weeks after I expressed my opinion on civil unrest,...

1 hour ago

Albert Dwumfuor, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association GJA Blacklist politicians, individuals, groups who rise against journalists, impede ...

1 hour ago

It's laughable to blame Bawumia for our economic woes, is he the President? —Nana Akomea hits at NDC It's laughable to blame Bawumia for our economic woes, is he the President? — Na...

2 hours ago

No official withdrawal of 15 electricity VAT yet; strike holds – TUC No official withdrawal of 15% electricity VAT yet; strike holds – TUC

2 hours ago

Hundreds throng UPSA ahead of Bawumia's address Hundreds throng UPSA ahead of Bawumia's address

2 hours ago

Cyber Security Authority alerts public on Val's day scams Cyber Security Authority alerts public on Val's day scams

2 hours ago

Attempts to dissociate Bawumia from current economic mess will fail – Mahama's Aide Attempts to dissociate Bawumia from current economic mess will fail – Mahama's A...

2 hours ago

TV morning show host dies in his room at Takoradi TV morning show host dies in his room at Takoradi

3 hours ago

The suspects Kasoa Murder: I’ve no idea how victim died – Accused

3 hours ago

'I left Akufo-Addo 57 debt-to-GDP, 6.6 deficit, 15.5 inflation, 960,000 metric tonnes of cocoa but today's debt-to-GDP 100+ ' — Mahama 'I left Akufo-Addo 57% debt-to-GDP, 6.6% deficit, 15.5% inflation, 960,000 metri...

Just in....
body-container-line