08.02.2024 Social News

Joint task force warn against hate speech in Bawku

Col Owusu Appah, Joint Task Force- Bawku commanderCol Owusu Appah, Joint Task Force- Bawku commander
08.02.2024 LISTEN

Divisional Police Commander in Bawku, Col Owusu Appah has issued a stern warning to the youth leadership of the Mamprusi faction against the dissemination of hate speech in the form of audio messages.

The move is aimed at quelling the rising tensions in Bawku.

The Commander's caution came during a meeting with the youth leadership on Monday, February 5, 2024, in Bawku in the Upper East region, in response to the circulation of threatening audio messages targeted at vehicles being attacked at Walewale by drivers who load from Kusasi lorry stations.

Col Owusu Appah emphasized that any attempts to incite violence or disrupt the peace in Bawku and its surrounding areas would not be tolerated.

He underscored the importance of maintaining peace and order in the area, urging the youth to refrain from engaging in any activities that could escalate tensions.

Echoing Col Owusu's sentiments, the Divisional Police Commander, ACP Adamu Seidu, urged the youth leadership to use their influence to dissuade fellow youth from resorting to violence. He emphasized the need for dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms to prevail.

In response to the warnings, Iddrisu Issahaku, the Presiding Member, asserted that the hate speech audios did not originate from the Mamprusi side. He reassured that their people were committed to peace and urged all parties to embrace dialogue and reconciliation.

The calls for peace from both the joint task force and the Divisional Police Commander underscored the gravity of the situation in Bawku and the need for all stakeholders to work towards de-escalating tensions and fostering a climate of peace and stability.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

