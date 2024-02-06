NDC boys are threatening me on phone for criticising Mahama — Kofi Akpaloo cries

The LPG's Founder and Leader, Percival Kofi Akpaloo has come under an attack.

Outspoken Akpaloo has alleged that some die-hard loyalists of NDC's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama have threatened him severally on phone.

According to him, they threatened to deal with him for his constant criticism of John Mahama and the NDC's performance.

Mr. Akpaloo told ModernGhana News on Tuesday that following his opposition to a claim made by John Mahama that he bequeathed a more resilient and better economy to the Akufo-Addo administration, he has been receiving phone calls from persons he alleged are from the camp of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Few days ago, Kofi Akpaloo, was interviewed on Asempa FM's flagship program, 'Ekosiisen' where he disagreed with John Mahama's assertion.

"Since I made that comment, I have been receiving several phone calls of threats from NDC guys who are within the camp of John Mahama," he alleges.

He mentioned Mr. Frank Kwaku Appiah, a.k.a Appiah Stadium, an NDC serial caller as one of the persons threatening him on phone.

He shared an audio recording of the threat with this reporter.

Below is the transcription of the threat that Kpaloo claimed was sent by Appiah Stadium in a phone conversation with him.

"...you went to NPP to collect money. If we watched unconcerned for you to insult John Dramani Mahama in the previous electioneering season (2020), this time Akpaloo we will not resort to gun and cutlass. We will insult you heavily for you to know that we are not fools. Akpaloo if you own a land cruiser vehicle, me too I deserve to own a land cruiser...I'm fit for a land cruiser if I work hard for John Mahama to come to power. You can't attack Mahama every electioneering season and capitalize on that to earn huge sums of money and contracts from the NPP. These things must end this time. I'm telling you in plain language. This is not a threat. You are my brother and I must tell you the truth. You are my brother and we will not allow you to use your smartness to toy with John Mahama. I'm telling you in plain language. We will not allow this madness. I'm more mad than you are..."

Mr. Akpaloo says he will report the matter to the police for arrest and prosecution of persons behind the threats.

"But I must confess that I don't fear any of them. I'm not a coward and nobody too can silence me," he emphasised.