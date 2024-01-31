Moesha Bodoung suffers stroke; brother begs for help to pay medical bills

Moesha Bodoung

A brother of Ghanaian socialite Moesha Bodoung, Ebito Bodoung has announced that his sister has suffered a stroke.

In a statement published on a GoFundMe account created in his name on January 22, 2024, for Moesha, Ebito revealed that her sister's condition has affected her ability to move and talk hence he is requesting public assistance to pay for her medical bills.

“Hi I'm Ebito, my sister Moesha Bodoung recently experienced a life-altering stroke, and her journey to recovery has just begun. The impact of stroke on her life has been immense, affecting her mobility, speech, and overall quality of life. But we believe in the power of God, love, support, and community to bring about positive change,” parts of the description read

As of now, $570 (GH₵ 7,045.20) has been donated towards the $10,000 (GH₵ 123,600) target.

Wife of rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui and skit actress Ahuofe Patri are some of the celebrities who are also helping to raise funds for Moesha.

-citinewsroom