Attacks on journalists: Perpetrators becoming emboldened because they go unpunished — GIBA

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), has called on authorities to take stronger action against people who attack journalists.

The group bemoaned that perpetrators are becoming emboldened because they often go unpunished.

In a statement dated Monday, January 29, GIBA President Cecil Sunkwa-Mills said they are "dismayed with the recent resurgence in the attack on journalists during the execution of their constitutionally mandated duties."

Two journalists were attacked this month while covering election events for their media outlets.

On January 4, Cape FM reporter David Kobbena was assaulted by thugs believed to be aligned with Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Mavis Hawa Koomson during an the NPP’s parliamentary vetting in Cape Coast.

On January 27, Citi FM/TV's Mohammed Aminu Alariba was attacked by MP Farouk Aliu Mahama and his supporters while reporting on the just-ended NPP primaries Yendi.

GIBA said in their statement that "perpetrators are becoming emboldened, because these acts of hooliganism and spate of attacks on journalist go unpunished."

Sunkwa-Mills added that "The Government and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) need to put their foot down, identify and sanction all perpetrators, without fear or favour, to send out a clear signal to all and any future miscreants that these barbaric acts cannot be countenanced in our beloved country, Ghana."

The association has thrown its full support behind the decision by the Ghana Journalists Association for a media blackout of Mavis Hawa Koomson who is also the MP for Awutu Senya East, saying it would "send a clear signal that this is not business as usual."