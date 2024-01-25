Modern Ghana logo
Offinso North: Newly employed graduate launches '125 Reasons Why the Boss Must Resign' book to highlight bad leadership

By Issah Nabila Salifu II Contributor
2 HOURS AGO

As the clock tickles close to the crucial parliamentary primaries of the ruling NPP in constituencies with sitting MPs across the country, tension in the Offinso North Constituency which is considered one of the hot areas to watch within the Ashanti region is growing higher by the minute.

Barely 48 hours to the exercise, a group of constituents called 'Coalition of Newly Employed Graduates in Offinso North'(CoNEGO) is set to outdoor a new book titled; "125 Reasons Why the Boss Must Resign", a community-based story highlighting some alleged inconsistencies, dishonesty, incompetence and self-centeredness characterising the leadership styles of their incumbent MP Hon AC Ntim.

The group made up of over 210 university graduates from the district are said to be beneficiaries of the human-capital investment being championed by the Director General of CTVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah who is currently aspiring for the Offinso North seat.

According to the chairman of the Coalition, Mr Reindolf Appiah Boateng, this huge number of graduates among the youth in the area have successfully secured public sector jobs from education to security through the immense efforts by Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah to help reduce economic hardships in the district.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the launch on Friday, Mr Reindolf Appiah Boateng disclosed that the yet-to-launch book is about 256 pages, containing pictorial evidence of information compiled and thoroughly edited over 1 year and worth reading.

The chairman further shared a snippet of the book, emphasizing the energy and attitude towards personal projects within and outside the district as against community projects that would help improve the development and general wellbeing of constituents.

"We have taken ample time to gather relevant information including pictures of various projects spanning community and his personal projects across the district and can draw the line between his less regard and lack of commitment towards overall development of the Offinso North District", Chairman Reindolf intimated while citing an instance where construction of the Akumadan lorry station which began same time along with his fuel station.

Mr Reindolf added that "the lorry station project ended up in shoddiness with drivers declining to patronize it while his fuel station was put up in a perfect shape and nicely tiled the floor."

The employed graduates have however set Friday, January 26 for the launch of the book at NAC International Hotel in Akumadan.

The NPP in Offinso North are for the first time since 1996 to witness an internal Parliamentary Contest along with other constituencies across the country come Saturday 27th January, 2024.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon Augustine Collins Ntim is battling it out against the Director General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah and Presidential staffer, Rockson Adu Boahen for the NPP-dominated seat.

