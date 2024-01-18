25-year-old motor rider shot dead by Immigration Officers at Shia

A 25-year-old motorrider has been allegedly shot dead by officers of Ghana Immigration Service at Shai on Wednesday, December 17 at around 10pm.

According to sources, the rider Christian Edo Dogbey, a resident of Ho was riding with gallons of oil purported to be Frytol from Togo to Ghana and was stopped at around 10pm by the officers who were said to be in mofty during a night patrol.

It was also said the victim was chased by these two officers who shot him in the left rib causing a head-on collision with another rider plying same road.

A family source later revealed on Ho Based Swiss FM morning show that the victim who was struggling for life after the incident was rushed to Shia clinic only to find out that he was shot in the left rib.

He later passed on when he was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital for proper treatment.

The case has since been reported at the Tokokoe police station by the father of the deceased whose statement was taken and was asked to meet the CID on the case at the Hospital.

In the company of the family to the police station at Tokokoe, the relatives were told that the officers had since been arrested and sent to Ho for investigation.

However, it was revealed that the regional command of the Immigration Service from Ho has visited the Honuta Border where the said officers were stationed.