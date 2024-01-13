CEO of Big Peiro Company constructs mechanised borehole for PTP community

A Ghanaian businessman and the Chief Executive Officer of Peiro Company Limited, a tailing constructing firm, Peter Kpolly has built and handed over a mechanized borehole for the PTP community in the Obuasi East District.

The people of PTP have been without potable drinking water after AngloGold Ashanti mine relinquished a large portion of its properties to the state.

According to the residents, they have to travel several kilometres to nearby communities to gain access to good drinking water.

Having started work in the district, the CEO of the company said, he realized that access to potable drinking water was a key challenge to the district hence the intervention.

"We decided to step in and lessen the burden of the people. As a company, we are motivated to partner with the Local Assembly and government to provide essential services to our people as part of corporate social responsibility and this is one of them," he stated.

Mr. Kpolly emphasized that he has focused on extending support to people especially the vulnerable and less privileged in society. He said this has culminated in his resolve to roll out a project to alleviate poverty in society.

Constructed at a cost of Gh50,000, the project will serve a population of 500 people who have been battling sanitation challenges due to the absence of good drinking water.

The CEO of Big Peiro Company Limited assured that he will continue to maintain the borehole for a period of 6months and then hand it over to the community to supervise the management and operation of the facility.

The Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District Hon Faustina Amissah lauded the CEO of Big Peiro for coming to the aid of the community.

She said it was imperative for the private sector to collaborate with government to facilitate development. "What Mr. Kpolly and his company has done is what we all look out for. It is refreshing to have players in the private sector join forces with government to develop our country," she stated.

Residents of PTP were full of praise for the company for coming to their aid at this crucial time. They intimated that with the construction of a new borehole, travelling long distances to fetch water would be a thing of the past.