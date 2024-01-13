Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

CEO of Big Peiro Company constructs mechanised borehole for PTP community

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal, ISD II Contributor
Regional News CEO of Big Peiro Company constructs mechanised borehole for PTP community
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A Ghanaian businessman and the Chief Executive Officer of Peiro Company Limited, a tailing constructing firm, Peter Kpolly has built and handed over a mechanized borehole for the PTP community in the Obuasi East District.

The people of PTP have been without potable drinking water after AngloGold Ashanti mine relinquished a large portion of its properties to the state.

According to the residents, they have to travel several kilometres to nearby communities to gain access to good drinking water.

Having started work in the district, the CEO of the company said, he realized that access to potable drinking water was a key challenge to the district hence the intervention.

"We decided to step in and lessen the burden of the people. As a company, we are motivated to partner with the Local Assembly and government to provide essential services to our people as part of corporate social responsibility and this is one of them," he stated.

Mr. Kpolly emphasized that he has focused on extending support to people especially the vulnerable and less privileged in society. He said this has culminated in his resolve to roll out a project to alleviate poverty in society.

Constructed at a cost of Gh50,000, the project will serve a population of 500 people who have been battling sanitation challenges due to the absence of good drinking water.

The CEO of Big Peiro Company Limited assured that he will continue to maintain the borehole for a period of 6months and then hand it over to the community to supervise the management and operation of the facility.

The Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District Hon Faustina Amissah lauded the CEO of Big Peiro for coming to the aid of the community.

She said it was imperative for the private sector to collaborate with government to facilitate development. "What Mr. Kpolly and his company has done is what we all look out for. It is refreshing to have players in the private sector join forces with government to develop our country," she stated.

Residents of PTP were full of praise for the company for coming to their aid at this crucial time. They intimated that with the construction of a new borehole, travelling long distances to fetch water would be a thing of the past.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Election 2024: GJA urges journalists to be mindful of their conducts this year Election 2024: GJA urges journalists to be mindful of their conducts this year

4 hours ago

Dumsor occurring because energy sector is broke – EdwardBawa Dumsor occurring because energy sector is broke – Edward Bawa

4 hours ago

I will only campaign for NPP if Napo is running mate – Ken Agyapong I will only campaign for NPP if Napo is running mate – Ken Agyapong

4 hours ago

Ensure 2024 election is peaceful – Asantehene tells Dampare Ensure 2024 election is peaceful – Asantehene tells Dampare

6 hours ago

Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, Member of the NDC legal team NDC can never have NPP’s audacity when it comes to tax introduction — Nii Kpakpo...

6 hours ago

Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubamar By estimate, tourism will contribute $5b to our economy per anum by 2025 — Deput...

6 hours ago

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalization AI not the problem, but rather how it's being used — Government hints at regulat...

6 hours ago

NDC government will pay Assembly members monthly allowances — Mahamapromises NDC government will pay Assembly members monthly allowances — Mahama promises

Just in....
body-container-line