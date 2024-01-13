Modern Ghana logo
NDC Deputy Women Organizer responds to Samira Bawumia’s comment

I have noted with grave concern an online publication by ghanaweb on Friday 12th January, 2024 with the above Headline, attributed to Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President of Ghana.

Ordinarily, these comments would have been ignored considering the fact that, they were made by a desperate lady whose highest ambition in life is to be first lady so she can take advantage to pursue her personal interests.

Ghanaians do not owe her any such obligation.

However, considering her characteristic rude behavior towards H.E. John Dramani Mahama in the past, it is deemed appropriate to respond to her loose comments as reported by ghanaweb.

1. I have no issue with Samira campaigning for the husband, Alhaji Bawumia, even though I’m convinced the latter’s performance as Vice President and Head of the Economic Management in the last seven years should bar him from any attempt to run for the highest office of the land.

2. Samira must however focus on how to salvage her husband’s badly bruised and dented credibility, having infamously earned the accolade as the most dishonest politician in Ghana.

3. We in the NDC believe H.E. John Dramani Mahama is light years ahead of her husband in terms of credibility, honesty, reliability, hands-on experience and competence in managing the affairs of the nation, and we shall extol these endearing virtues of His to the good people of Ghana, for them to give him the mandate to serve Ghana again as President of the land.

4. However, unlike in the past, any attempt by Samira Bawumia to take a swipe at H.E. John Dramani Mahama shall receive a befitting response from us in the NDC; and perhaps, subject her husband to worse proportions of it.

5. Samira may heed to wise counsel and emulate past First and Second Ladies such as H.E. Lordina Mahama, H.E. Ernestina Naadu Mills, Late H.E. Theresah Kuffuor, etc., in other to be a true representation of womanhood and ladyship, befitting of the status she currently occupies.

6. Even as her husband prepares to exit office with his Boss (Nana Akufo-Addo) on January 7, 2025, Samira can at least in the final year of her husband’s incompetent and clueless reign as Head of the Economic Management Team, turn into a new leaf, so she can earn some respect from Ghanaians after the NPP’s inevitable defeat in the 2024 General Elections.

7. The NDC Women commits to an issue-based campaign ahead of the 2024 General Elections and urge all Parties to emulate same in the interest of our democracy.

8. We will however be left with no other option than to respond in equal (if not more severe) measure should Samira Bawumia and her likes decide to remain on the “denigrating and disrespect” lane.

Long live Ghana!
Long live the NDC!!
Long live H.E. John Dramani Mahama!!!
Signed;
Abigail Elorm Akwambea Mensah
Deputy National Women’s Organizer
*National Democratic Congress*
13/01/2024

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
JournalistPage: MustaphaAttractive

