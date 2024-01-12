Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.01.2024 Headlines

Shalimar Abbiusi was treated unfairly – Cheddar blasts GIS, NIB

Shalimar Abbiusi was treated unfairly – Cheddar blasts GIS, NIB
12.01.2024 LISTEN

Founder of the New Force Movement Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has expressed dismay at the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

According to him, Shalimar’s deportation was unprofessionally done. He added that he could not witness the departure of Shalimar due to the manner in which it was conducted.

The spokesperson of “The New Force,” Ms. Shalimar Abbiusi, was arrested by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) on December 4, 2023. Ms. Shalimar Abbiusi, following her arrest, was granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000 and was deported.

The GIS, in a statement on December 19, 2023, explained that Ms. Abbuisi obtained a student permit through fraudulent misrepresentation.

However, in an interview on TV3 on Thursday, January 11, Cheddar disclosed that Shalimar had been in the country for 3 years, working with GHOne TV and also as a model, with all her documents valid. Hence, the claim by GIS was untrue.

According to him, despite GIS’s legal action, they could not provide evidence of the said fraudulent document.

“The Ghana Immigration Service could not provide the forged documents of Shalimar Abbisusi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shalimar was later interrogated by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) about the ” New Force Movement”.

He added that although there was no charge, the GIS and NIB treated Shalimar poorly.

“The way the whole thing happened, first they called her, and second, we sent a lawyer there but when we sent the lawyer, the lawyer said they wanted her herself. When she went, that was it. We never saw her for seven days. no change of clothes, nothing. Kept her in a black room with mosquitoes”.

According to him, Shalimar was even denied her property and was deported.

-Citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

GNAT seeks security protection for teachers at Nkwanta South over tribal clashes GNAT seeks security protection for teachers at Nkwanta South over tribal clashes

3 hours ago

Insufficient knowledge on elections can make a judge give unsound decisions in election cases – Dr. Afari-Gyan Insufficient knowledge on elections can make a judge give unsound decisions in e...

3 hours ago

There will be no need for Supreme Court because Ill win election 2024 – Mahama There will be no need for Supreme Court because I’ll win election 2024 – Mahama

3 hours ago

Shalimar Abbiusi was treated unfairly – Cheddar blasts GIS, NIB Shalimar Abbiusi was treated unfairly – Cheddar blasts GIS, NIB

3 hours ago

No need for stakeholder forum, just tell us your plan for free SHS – EduWatch tells Mahama No need for stakeholder forum, just tell us your plan for free SHS – EduWatch te...

3 hours ago

Government could have handled cancellation of The Convention better – Freddie Blay Government could have handled cancellation of ‘The Convention’ better – Freddie ...

3 hours ago

We may complete amendments to anti-gay bill by March – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi We may complete amendments to anti-gay bill by March – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

3 hours ago

We must critically look at campaign financing to protect integrity of elections – Joe Ghartey We must critically look at campaign financing to protect integrity of elections ...

3 hours ago

We must all condemn election violence; it should be completely taken out of our politics – Joe Ghartey We must all condemn election violence; it should be completely taken out of our ...

5 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama My headache is the mess we will inherit from Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line