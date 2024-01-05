Modern Ghana logo
Nkwanta South Conflict: Chonke Overlord task residents to welcome asylum seekers

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Daasebre Atamafowiese Bonja II, the Overlord of the Chonke Traditional Area in the Oti Region, Friday called on residents to welcome asylum seekers fleeing the violence at Nkwanta South.

He advised that the expulsion of asylum seekers should cease and that he was working with other traditional authorities in the region to protect the over 1000 residents, who had fled Nkwanta due to the tribal disturbances.

Daasebre Bonja urged leaders of the three ethnic groups; Akyode, Challa and Adele to cease fighting following bloody clashes leaving about 17 people dead, scores injured and many displaced.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that it was important that peace returned to the area, else the unfolding ethnic conflict would drive away investors and funds earmarked for development would be re-channeled into local peacekeeping.

He, therefore, urged the leadership to assist the security agencies in the conflict zone to end the violence.

Daasebre Bonja noted that the Oti Region was among the least developed regions in Ghana, and so the people should allow peace to prevail to enable the Government to develop the area.

“Without peace, there can be no development. The hostilities are uncalled for,” he added.

GNA

