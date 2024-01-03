Writer and poet Jesse Yaw set to release book titled 'Silent Ebony'

03.01.2024 LISTEN

​Jesse Yaw is a Ghanaian intellectual, investor, writer, poet, political and economic theorist, and Businessman. And also a racial equality activist and philanthropist, an advocate for global peace and justice, Jesse was born in the United Kingdom, his heritage sewn into the fabric of the Royal Ashanti tribe of the Akan people.

He previously released his award winning and best-selling debut novel, The Deconstruction of Humanity's Voice, But We Are Still Standing, which has been widely acclaimed and internationally recognized, and also catalogued in the Schomburg Centre for Research in Black Culture in the United States of America and in the Black Cultural Archives in the United Kingdom.

DOWNLOAD PDF: [132024115459-0g730m4yxt-silent-ebony-book-cover-20241pg.pdf]

Jesse Yaw's upcoming new poetry release Silent Ebony explores Jesse Yaw’s most intimate, profound, and heartfelt collections of poetry and prose, which unravels and probes the most intricate and complex aspects of human nature, such as love, rejection, pain, trauma, faith, abuse, identity, war, relationships, family ties and pathology. It also explores racial injustice, trauma, using a myriad of carefully woven tactile and visual imagery, using personification as a means to allow readers to draw close to his mind, heart, spirit, and soul. Jesse’s poetry collection fearlessly addresses current political issues such as black political identity, the violation of black female pathology, and the struggle for freedom and racial equality. The collection of poetry serves as a sacred text, which provides healing, community, and an outpouring for the pure and unashamed voices of those who are marginalized, and those who seek rejuvenation. Providing a formidable social commentary on the state of modern society in the global village and life.

He explores contemporary, as well as historical, political, psychological issues, particularly in relation to pain, trauma and stereotypes, Jesse acknowledges that the re-education of the mind is central to the true emancipation of African descendants, and that poetry is the flute of life that allows humans to see and feel each other free of judgment and pain.

Jesse Yaw takes us through the rubik facets of human life in its many forms, using unique tactile, visual, olfactory images to draw living images and pictures in the readers mind causing emotional effects, exploring through prose and poetry the complexities of modern life and society, calling on us to hold onto the holy father.

Link to website: https://jesseyaw.ampbk.com/