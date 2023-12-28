A Periodic Social Media Sentiment Analysis Report based on Public Sentiments Expressed on Social Media about the top contenders in the 2024 General Elections in Ghana

Here is why this report/ project is important:

Internet Penetration in Ghana is approximately 50% of total population, or 15.7 million, according to Statista.com. Of this figure, approximately 6.7 million are on social media, with Ghanaian Facebook accounts alone totaling some 8.7 million users/accounts

About 90% of these social media users are aged between 18 and 64 years of age, meaning that they are all potential and eligible voters.

For this analysis, the platforms monitored are: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Websites, Podcasts, News feeds and forums.

For interview requests, please WHATSAPP only IMANI's Vice President & Technology Strategy Lead, Selorm Branttie @ 0265139388.

Read the brief report @ https://imaniafrica.org/2023/12/imani-public-understanding-and-literacy-for-sentiment-and-election-analysis-pulse/