Ensure fairness, level playing field for all aspirants to promote party unity – Eric Amofa urges NPP executives

An aspiring parliamentary candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem South Constituency, Mr Eric Amofa has passionately appealed to the Constituency, Regional and National Executives to ensure utmost fairness, equal treatment and a level playing field for all the aspirants to promote unity within the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He advised the executives especially those in the Asante Akyem South to avoid the mistakes of the past, where most executives if not all threw their support behind a particular candidate at the displeasure of the others.

Mr. Eric Amofa who is the Managing Director of the Seabeige Ghana Limited, producers of Safare Tissues and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EKAJ Educational Fund, gave the advice after filing his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Asante Akyem South Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Amofa was the first to submit his nomination forms on Friday 22nd December, 2023 ahead of the two other aspirants. He was accompanied by some party loyalists within the constituency.

He was received by the Constituency Secretary, Mr. Williams Obeng who doubles as the Secretary to Constituency Elections Committee.

Mr. Eric Amofa re-echoed his vision of making the Asante Akyem South constituency the food basket for the entire Ashanti region by establishing a 20,000-acre commercial farm across the 10 zonal areas in the constituency.

He disclosed that he will engage with the traditional leaders in the constituency for the acquisition of lands for the cultivation of different crops, based on market demand.

He said there will also be ready market for the farmers, as he is already in talks with some investors who will go into purchasing and processing their produce.

Mr. Amofa promised to use his EKAJ Educational Fund to promote quality education by supporting more needy but brilliant students to further their education.

The Constituency Secretary, Mr. Williams Obeng applauded Mr. Eric Amofa for practically meeting all the necessary requirements for the submission of his form.

He urged the aspirant to maintain his usual humility and love for unity throughout his campaign for the betterment of the NPP.

Mr. Obeng said the party would not condone politics of insults, character assassination and physical confrontations.

He assured the readiness of the constituency executives to work with all the aspirants without any discrimination.