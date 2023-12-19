Offinso: 68-year-old Nana Amoako Poku approved by Manhyia as newly enstooled chief

After years without a chieftaincy position being filled in Offinso, a new chief-elect has been approved by the Asantehene to take up the role.

68-year-old Nana Amoako Poku, a royal member of the Offinso Ahyirem Royal Family, was nominated by the Kwakwaboa Abusuapanin Opanin Yaw Nkrumah Adusah and presented to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of Asanteman, at the Asanteman Council meeting on Monday, December 18.

This development comes after the Queen Mother of Offinso failed to nominate a candidate for the vacant Offinso stool on three separate occasions, as per tradition.

Nana Amoako Poku is said to be a renowned expert of Asante heritage and culture.

The Chief of Staff to the Asantehene, Kofi Badu, acknowledged in a statement that "This follows the failure of the Queen mother of Offinso, for the third time, to nominate a qualified royal of the Offinso Royal Family to occupy the stool.”

It continued that this is “In accordance with Asante tradition, the Abusuapanin assumed responsibility, in consultation with the royal family, to nominate a qualified royal for the stool.”