Support me with prayers as I mobilise the people of Borbor Mfantse for a showdown against lithium deal – Prof. Gyampo

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has stressed that he is staying resolute in his bid to fight against the lithium lease government has granted to Barari DV Ghana Ltd.

Barari DV Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, has been granted a fifteen (15) year Mining Lease to start the construction and mining of lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The announcement of the agreement has stirred controversies in the last couple of weeks with many people and Civil Society Organisations questioning the deal.

In the conversations around the deal, there has been an attempt by some people to cause a conflict between Prof. Ransford Gyampo and the duo of Mr Fui Tsikata and Mr. Sam Jonah.

This is after the three people shared varied views on the lithium deal.

In a statement by Prof. Ransford Gyampo to clarify issues, he indicated that there is no bad blood.

“Dear Folks, Many of you have sent to me statements purported to have been made by Mr Fui Tsikata and Mr Sam Jonah against me, in my advocacy for a rejection of the attempt to loot our Lithium by foreigners with the connivance of some of our own elites.

“I have been in touch with the two and they have categorically denied what is attributed to them against me. Mr Sam Jonah wasn't too pleased with the content of my open letter to him, but he himself texted and later called to tell me to ignore the mischief that has been put out there by some party-paid bootlickers. He told me how angry Mr Fui Tsikata has also been with the attempt to knock our heads together.

“So, I am writing to also tell you to ignore the mischief. Indeed, I have the explicit consent of the two elderly statesmen to write this and to state categorically to you that, they haven't said what they are alleged to have said about me,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in his statement.

Prof. Gyampo in a plea is asking Ghanaians to remember him in prayer as he leads the Chiefs and people of Borbor Mfantse to resist the lithium mining under the current deal government has signed with Barari DV Ghana Ltd.

The Senior Political Science lecturer strongly believes that the deal is not in the best interest of the people of Borbor Mfantse and Ghanaians in general.

“As you may be aware, I cannot be distracted in this fight and I need you all to also stay resolute and support me with prayers as I mobilize the Chiefs and People of Borbor Mfantse for a show down against what can be described as merely good enough in our litho to deal. Only the best if good for Ghana and Mfantseman,” Prof. Gyampo stressed.