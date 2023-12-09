NDC’s Abebrese has nothing to offer but lies; vote for me, I’m ‘talk and do’, a show boy – Afenyo-Markin urges Effutu people

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged his Constituents to trust him to do more for the Constituency by voting for him in the 2024 General Election.

On Friday, December 8, the Deputy Majority Leader led a walk dubbed “NPP All White Peace Walk” in the Constituency.

Thousands of people came out in their white attire to follow the MP, making it a very successful one.

Speaking to his Constituencies during the walk, Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged the people of Effutu to reject the candidate of the NDC in next year’s general election.

He said the NDC candidate called Abebrese has nothing to offer the Constituency but lies.

“I will not turn my back on any of you. Don’t let the NDC liars to come and deceive you. They have nothing to offer. Their candidate was once upon a time a member of this party. Because he’s a liar we sacked him. Because he’s always lying. The man’s name is Abebrese, how can an Abebrese offer you something? An Abebrese man has nothing to offer,” the Effutu MP said.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin assured the people that he would continue to bring development to Effutu if the people voted for him in the 2024 General Election.

He said unlike the NDC, he is a ‘talk and do man’ and will do the people ‘show’ as their MP.

“But with your Alex Markin, he is 'do the do'. Alex do-the-do. Alex show boy. Na talk na do. Go and ask them what they have done for Winneba. And I’m waiting for them. Let me tell the NDC. I’m not afraid of debate. I’m not afraid to face them any day. I’m inviting them for a debate on national issues. On issues about Winneba and its future and I know they are going to run away. They will run away,” the MP said.

In the last two terms Alexander Afenyo-Markin has served as MP, Effutu Constituency has seen significant development.

He has helped hundreds of people to receive University education through scholarships and has ensured that many of the people get jobs.

Sectors such as health, education, roads, and security have also been improved in Effutu Constituency under Alexander Afenyo-Markin.