Push commencement date for academic work for first year SHS students to January – Parliament to GES

Parliament has raised concern about the directive from the Ghana Education Service (GES) indicating that the academic work for first-year students in the various Senior High Schools should commence on Monday, December 4.

The directive from GES comes after it announced on November 28, that the 2023 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) into Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET) has gone live.

In a statement, Parliament has called on Education Minister Yaw Adutwum to reschedule the commencement date for first-year students.

Parliament is of the view that the short time given by GES will inconvenience parents and their wards.

Parliament proposes that the commencement date should be pushed to January instead.

“Parliament has asked the Minister of Education, to reconsider the directive by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to students, teaching and non-teaching staff to begin academic work on Monday 4th December, 2023.

“This has become necessary after the attention of the House was drawn to the directive by the GES for the commencement of academic work for the first-year students on Monday, 4th December 2023.

“Due to the short notice with its attendant inconvenience to students, parents, teaching and non-teaching staff, the House proposes for the consideration of the Hon. Minister of Education the first week of January, 2023 as a more convenient and appropriate time for parents, students and teachers to adequately prepare for academic work,” the statement from Parliament said on Friday, December 1.

Due to the urgency of the matter and various concerns raised by Members of Parliament and other stakeholders, the Rt. Hon Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has directed the Minister of Education to appear before the House and brief Members on Monday, December 4.

