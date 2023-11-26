Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Book on Echoing the voice of Africa launched in honour of His Majesty King of Morocco Mohammed VI

Book Release Book on Echoing the voice of Africa launched in honour of His Majesty King of Morocco Mohammed VI
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Global African Heritage Foundation has launched a book in Honour of His Majesty King of Morocco Mohammed VI, under the auspices of the Moroccan Embassy in Ghana.

The launch took place on Saturday, 25th November 2023 at the University of Ghana , Legon.

The book which was authored by Mr. Peter Panyin Anaman, entitled « Echoing the voice of Africa », consisting of a selection of quotes from His Majesty King Mohammed VI speeches on African issues was unveiled .

The book, the first of a series, aims to inspire generations of Africans to value the African heritage, while embracing the timeless wisdom of outstanding African leaders and statesmen.

The book’s first series is an invitation to the African and Non-African citizenries to delve into the priceless treasures of wisdom and inspiring quotes of King Mohammed IV, from the importance of preserving African heritage to the essence of fostering interfaith harmony thus promoting the African values of tolerance, patriotism and Pan -Africanism advocated by His Majesty the King of Morocco.

In her speech, the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Imane Ouaadil, put the African policy of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in perspective and detailed the strong commitment of the Kingdom in favour of the continent in all strategic spheres namely food security, sustainable development and peace and security.

The event was well attended by the Group of African Ambassadors in Ghana, former High Commissioners of Ghana in Morocco, members of the Ghana Parliament, officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, members of the Ghana Morocco Old students Association and members of the Moroccan Community in Ghana.

-The New Crusading GUIDE

Top Stories

7 hours ago

OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE AFP Six remanded in custody over killing of French teenager

7 hours ago

GRA wins GHS39.7 million breach of agreement suit filed by Magnate Technology and Services GRA wins GHS39.7 million breach of agreement suit filed by Magnate Technology an...

8 hours ago

Nurse and midwife trainees give govt 2-week ultimatum to pay two-years allowances Nurse and midwife trainees give govt 2-week ultimatum to pay two-years allowance...

8 hours ago

Stop banter with opponents, focus on your campaign – Franklin to Dr. Bawumia Stop banter with opponents, focus on your campaign – Franklin to Dr. Bawumia

9 hours ago

AFP - ALEX MITA Iran says it helped broker release of Thais held in Gaza

9 hours ago

Sierra Leone has been going through a political crisis following presidential and general elections in June this year. By JOHN WESSELS AFP S.Leone imposes curfew after military armoury attacked

12 hours ago

Arsne Mpiana AFP DRC's Nobel winner Mukwege stages presidential rally in hometown

12 hours ago

JACK GUEZ AFP Hamas fighters to free more hostages as families reunite

12 hours ago

Air pollution, such as the extremes seen in India's capital New Delhi, are just one way that fossil fuels affect human health. By Arun SANKAR AFPFile Heat, disease, air pollution: How climate change impacts health

12 hours ago

The 1st of 10 Communities at Regimanuel Satellite City Regimanuel Gray reveals Satellite City Project, featuring 17,000 homes near East...

Just in....
body-container-line