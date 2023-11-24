Why marry someone you can’t pamper? — Life Coach quizzes men on domestic chores

Nigerian Life Coach Solomon Buchi and wife

Solomon Buchi, a Nigerian life coach is challenging traditional views on gender roles in marriage by asking why men wouldn't want to help with domestic chores.

He took to social media on Friday, November 24, wading into the debate on whether men should assist with cooking, cleaning and other household tasks.

The life coach argues that men should find fulfilment in helping and caring for their spouses through everyday chores like meal preparation.

He questions why a husband would marry a woman he is not willing or able to "pamper" through simple activities in the house.

"When people argue against cooking and cleaning in marriage, I conclude that they don’t honour their partners. I find joy in cooking for my wife.

“Watching her eat my meals and thank me for it, lights my heart up. If you truly honour who you love, you will take delight in domestic acts of service. Why marry someone you can’t pamper?" he wrote.

Buchi's comments come as attitudes toward the division of labor at home have evolved in many societies.

Previously, domestic duties were predominantly seen as the woman's domain.