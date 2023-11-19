Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Shaping National Discourse: Chemu SHS triumphs in maiden SHS Climate Change debate

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Education Shaping National Discourse: Chemu SHS triumphs in maiden SHS Climate Change debate
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The recently concluded SHS Climate Change Debate, held at Legon Presbyterian Senior High School (Presec Legon) witnessed Chemu Senior High School emerging victorious, elevating the event to a prominent national discourse on environmental issues.

Organized by Disaster Resilience Network Ghana in collaboration with Ghana Education Service (GES), the debate attracted delegations from various sectors, fostering a national conversation on climate change adaptation, environmental awareness and activism.

Chaired by Mr. Godwin Avenorgbo, DRNGhana Board of Directors Chairman, the debate featured eight schools, including Labone SHS, St. Mary’s, St. Thomas Aquinas, Accra Girls, Presec, Accra Academy, Chemu, and Achimota.

The competition revolved around two motions: "Is the economic benefit of artisanal small-scale mining worth the climate and environmental damage?" and "Should climate change adaptation and sustainable development be included in the school’s curriculum?"

The schools were divided into two groups, debating for and against the motions.

Chemu, Achimota, and Labone emerged as finalists, with Chemu SHS claiming the top spot, securing a GHS10,000 cash prize, individual custom medals, a certificate of participation, and the prestigious Brewer Cup trophy.

Achimota SHS and Labone SHS secured the 1st and 2nd runner-up positions, receiving GH¢8,000 and GH¢6,000 cash prizes, respectively.

Notably, all participating schools received a GH¢1,000 cash prize and certificates of participation. The event, slated for a five-year pilot, aims to cover all sixteen regions of Ghana, progressively implementing climate action projects in schools. The initiative plans to brand participating schools as resilient institutions and designate their debate teams as climate-resilient ambassadors.

Head Teachers from the eight schools expressed excitement, commending Disaster Resilience Network Ghana for spearheading the impactful initiative.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mass exodus hits Agona Swedru Municipal government hospital as 30 nurses, doctors and other paramedical staff exit Mass exodus hits Agona Swedru Municipal government hospital as 30 nurses, doctor...

1 hour ago

Businessman granted GHC50,000 bail for alleging punching mouth of ECG staff Businessman granted GHC50,000 bail for alleging punching mouth of ECG staff 

1 hour ago

Journalists must remain vanguards for peace, development in 2024— GJA General Secretary Journalists must remain vanguards for peace, development in 2024 — GJA General S...

1 hour ago

Government to grant clearance to all tertiary institutions to recruit, replace critical staff - Education Minister Government to grant clearance to all tertiary institutions to recruit, replace c...

1 hour ago

Dont lose hope in Ghana, youve opportunity in 2024 – Mahama encourages Ghanaians Don’t lose hope in Ghana, you’ve opportunity in 2024 – Mahama encourages Ghanaia...

1 hour ago

My 24hour economy can tackle youth unemployment, dangerous migration — Mahama My ’24hour economy’ can tackle youth unemployment, dangerous migration — Mahama

1 hour ago

Lack of opportunities under Akufo-Addo's government forcing youth out in droves – Mahama Lack of opportunities under Akufo-Addo's government forcing youth out in droves ...

1 hour ago

'Visionless, power-desperate Mahama biggest threat to Ghanas progresss; he only cancels good policies' — Ntim Fordjour 'Visionless, power-desperate Mahama biggest threat to Ghana’s progresss; he only...

1 hour ago

Alans supporters clash with NPP supporters at Theresa Kufour's funeral, hoot at eachother Alan’s supporters clash with NPP supporters at Theresa Kufour's funeral, hoot at...

5 hours ago

Akosombo Dam Spillage: The men are spying our nakedness — Female victims lament privacy breaches at safe havens Akosombo Dam Spillage: The men are spying our nakedness — Female victims lament ...

Just in....
body-container-line