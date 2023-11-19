Shaping National Discourse: Chemu SHS triumphs in maiden SHS Climate Change debate

The recently concluded SHS Climate Change Debate, held at Legon Presbyterian Senior High School (Presec Legon) witnessed Chemu Senior High School emerging victorious, elevating the event to a prominent national discourse on environmental issues.

Organized by Disaster Resilience Network Ghana in collaboration with Ghana Education Service (GES), the debate attracted delegations from various sectors, fostering a national conversation on climate change adaptation, environmental awareness and activism.

Chaired by Mr. Godwin Avenorgbo, DRNGhana Board of Directors Chairman, the debate featured eight schools, including Labone SHS, St. Mary’s, St. Thomas Aquinas, Accra Girls, Presec, Accra Academy, Chemu, and Achimota.

The competition revolved around two motions: "Is the economic benefit of artisanal small-scale mining worth the climate and environmental damage?" and "Should climate change adaptation and sustainable development be included in the school’s curriculum?"

The schools were divided into two groups, debating for and against the motions.

Chemu, Achimota, and Labone emerged as finalists, with Chemu SHS claiming the top spot, securing a GHS10,000 cash prize, individual custom medals, a certificate of participation, and the prestigious Brewer Cup trophy.

Achimota SHS and Labone SHS secured the 1st and 2nd runner-up positions, receiving GH¢8,000 and GH¢6,000 cash prizes, respectively.

Notably, all participating schools received a GH¢1,000 cash prize and certificates of participation. The event, slated for a five-year pilot, aims to cover all sixteen regions of Ghana, progressively implementing climate action projects in schools. The initiative plans to brand participating schools as resilient institutions and designate their debate teams as climate-resilient ambassadors.

Head Teachers from the eight schools expressed excitement, commending Disaster Resilience Network Ghana for spearheading the impactful initiative.