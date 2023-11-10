Modern Ghana logo
Fuel tanker kills Police officer and student in Suhum

10.11.2023 LISTEN

A Rough Fuel Tanker driver on top speed on the Kumasi to Accra Highway has crushed a police officer and a student to death at Niifio, a community in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Police officer stationed at the Suhum Police Station, Corporal Richmond Atta Essandoh, 38 and John Teye, 20, a student of Suhum Presbyterian Senior High School, who both lived at Omenako, was on a motorbike with a rider without a helmet to Suhum, when the incident occurred at Niifio approximately 7am on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The Police officer was on his way to work, while the final Year student was also going to school and decided to join the Police officer on the motor to the town.

Abdul Fatau, a 32-year-old driver, accompanied by his 20-year-old driver's mate, Abdallah Yakubu in charge of a DAF XF Articulated Tanker Truck with registration number GN 932-20, from Kumasi to Tema, ran into a rear portion of an unregistered Haojue motorcycle.

According to reports, the motorcycle was being ridden by Solomon Okyere, 28, with two pillion riders: Corporal Richmond Atta Essandoh, a personnel of Suhum District Police, and John Teye, a student.

The impact of the collision resulted in life-threatening injuries for the rider and the two pillion riders.

However, they were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, upon arrival, the two pillion riders were pronounced dead.

The deceased bodies have since been moved to the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The motor rider, who was also seriously injured is currently on admission at the Suhum Government Hospital emergency ward receiving treatment.

Both the accident vehicle and the motorcycle have been impounded for testing as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver, Abdul Fatau, is currently in police custody to assist with the inquiry.

-DGN online

