OSP’s report freeing Charles Adu Boahen smacks of a coverup; dampens public confidence – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a press release to react to the conclusion of the investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) into alleged corruption and corruption-related offenses involving former Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen.

On November 14, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo requested the OSP to investigate the said allegations against Mr. Adu Boahen contained in an investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

After investigations that have lasted almost a year, the OSP has announced the closure of the corruption case against Charles Adu Boahen.

In a report of the investigations by the OSP released on Monday, October 30, it said though the conduct of Mr. Adu Boahen amounts to trading in influence or influence peddling, which is closely associated with corruption, there is no actual criminal prohibition of his action.

Reacting to this, the NDC said the report from the OSP smacks of a coverup and will make the public lose confidence in the ability of the Special Prosecutor.

“The report smacks of a coverup and has the potential to dampen public confidence in the Office of Special Prosecutor if not reviewed immediately,” part of the release from the NDC said.

It added, “The conduct of Charles Adu Boahen constitutes corruption of monumental proportions and must not go unpunished.”

According to the NDC, its next government shall institute criminal investigations into the matter with the objective of prosecuting all those found culpable.

Read the full release from the NDC below:

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

31st October, 2023

The NDC has noted with disgust the report of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) on investigations into alleged commission of corruption and corruption-related offenses involving former Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen.

The conclusion by the OSP at paragraph 7.1 of the said report, that, “though the conduct of Mr. Adu Boahen amounts to trading in influence or influence peddling, which is closely associated with corruption, there is no actual criminal prohibition of his acts in respect of which the OSP has a mandate to further act” is totally flawed and misconceived.

Having forensically verified the audio-visual recording adduced by Tiger Eye P.I as a true reflection of the events represented thereon, and having conclusively established that Charles Adu Boahen indeed, demanded a bribe of 20% of the value of the initial investment or an an upfront payment of 10% of the value of the proposed investment and a post-investment sharing of the proceeds of same from undercover agents of Tiger Eye P.I who were posing as businessmen interested in investing in Ghana, it is totally unacceptable for the OSP to have concluded that Charles Adu is not guilty of a crime.

For the avoidance of doubt, Charles Adu Boahen’s conduct as captured in the “Galamsey Economy” documentary of Tiger Eye P.I clearly amounts to the offense of Extortion as provided under section 247 of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act, 1960 (ACT 29), as amended, which provides as follows;

“Explanation as to Extortion.

A public officer commits extortion who, under colour of office, demands or obtains from a person, whether for public purposes or for personal gain, or for any other person money or valuable consideration which the public officer knows is not lawfully authorised or at a time at which the public officer knows is not lawfully authorized to demand or to obtain that money or valuable consideration.”

The report smacks of a coverup and has the potential to dampen public confidence in the Office of Special Prosecutor if not reviewed immediately.

The conduct of Charles Adu Boahen constitutes corruption of monumental proportions and must not go unpunished.

We wish to serve notice, that the next NDC government shall institute criminal investigations into this matter with the objective of prosecuting all those found culpable.

Until then, we urge the Ghanaian public to treat this report with the contempt it deserves and demand a total reversal of this disappointing decision of the OSP.

SIGNED.

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

(National Communications Officer, NDC)