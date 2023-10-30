Video: Ghanaian Church of Pentecost in Johannesburg robbed at gunpoint by armed men

The Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost has been attacked and robbed by armed men during church service.

The robbery incident happened on Sunday, October 29.

During the attack, church members were not only robbed but a Deacon of the church was kidnapped as well.

A statement from Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has advised the Ghanaian community in the country to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“The attention of the High Commission of the Republic of Ghana has been drawn to an incident in which members of the congregation of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint and a Deacon of the church kidnapped during church service on 29th October 2023.

“Mission wishes to advise all members of the Ghanaian community to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and wellbeing. The mission will update the Community of any further developments related to the case,” parts of a notice from the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria said.

Meanwhile, the Mission noted that it is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family.

The notice said the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped church deacon.

