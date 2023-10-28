Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Prempeh College files injunction against grand finale of 2023 National Science and Math Quiz

Social News Prempeh College files injunction against grand finale of 2023 National Science and Math Quiz
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An Accra High Court will on November 2 hear an injunction application filed by Prempeh College against the Primetime Limited, Organisers of the popular National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).

The legal action comes on the back of disagreement over an answer given by a representative from the College in the semi-final round.

While the School argued that the answer was accurate, the quiz master disagreed.

The NSMQ grand finale had been fixed for October 30, 2023.

The final is between Presbyterian Boys SHS, Achimota SHS and Opoku Ware SHS.

Unsatisfied, the College petitioned Primetime Limited, however, the company rejected the petition, saying it was satisfied with the decision of the quiz mistress.

Prempeh College, after its petition was dismissed, indicated in a statement by the school's NSMQ Coordinator that it would explore all available means to get justice.

The School contended that it would have remained in the competition if the answer, which it believed was correct to the question posed had not been rejected by the quiz mistress

Mr Kwame Boateng Atuahene, Counsel for the College, said they were praying to the Court for an order of Interlocutory Injunction against Primetime Limited or its agents, assigns, workmen, and privies from organising the Grand Finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz fixed for Monday 30 October 2023 at the National Theatre, or any other day before or after the afore-mentioned date pending the final determination of the matter.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Prempeh College files injunction against grand finale of 2023 National Science and Math Quiz Prempeh College files injunction against grand finale of 2023 National Science a...

2 hours ago

OccupyGhana demands Constitutional Commission of Inquiry into Akosombo Dam spillage OccupyGhana demands Constitutional Commission of Inquiry into Akosombo Dam spill...

2 hours ago

Heh! Kennedy, gyae ruff; you called farmers fools and now you're saying agric is the way – Senyo Hosi exposes Ken Agyapong Heh! Kennedy, gyae ruff; you called farmers fools and now you're saying agric is...

5 hours ago

Late Ga Manye to be buried tomorrow; body to visit all royal homes before burial Late Ga Manye to be buried tomorrow; body to visit all royal homes before burial

5 hours ago

Dumsor to persist until enough gas supply assured – GRIDCo Dumsor to persist until enough gas supply assured – GRIDCo

5 hours ago

Flagbearer race: NPP announces voting centres Flagbearer race: NPP announces voting centres

5 hours ago

Court adjourns trial of NAM1 to November 17 to allow the state complete filing of witness statements Court adjourns trial of NAM1 to November 17 to allow the state complete filing o...

5 hours ago

Sekondi-Takoradi: Demonstrators refuse to hand over petition to Ministers rep Sekondi-Takoradi: Demonstrators refuse to hand over petition to Minister’s rep

5 hours ago

UTAG gives govt 21 days to address concerns or it will embark on strike UTAG gives gov’t 21 days to address concerns or it will embark on strike

7 hours ago

Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells govt Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells gov’t

Just in....
body-container-line