One more suspect arrested over shooting of Galamsey Taskforce Commander

One more person is in custody at the Kibi Divisional Police Command in the Eastern Region following the shooting of Major Patrick Don-Chebe, the Commanding Officer in charge of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Taskforce.

Major Patrick Don-Chebe was shot at close range allegedly by one Danso a community youth leader and a miner at a mining site between Asamang Tamfoe and Ankaase last week Wednesday.

Don-Chebe who was sent to the Kibi government hospital for treatment was later rushed to the 37 Military Hospital to be operated on.

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners Godwin Armah giving an update on the situation said the main suspect who shot the commander is still on the run.

He called on the public to help arrest the suspect, known as Danso to bring him to justice.

Danso together with his accomplice, one Joe also a miner on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, went to a mining site around Asamang Tamfoe where the task force acting on intelligence had gone to clamp down on illegal miners operating in the area ostensibly to prevent the suspects from being taken into custody.

Danso and Joe both arrived at the site with Joe visibly in possession of a firearm approaching the task force but members of the task force who overpowered and disarmed him were left off guard as Danso pulled a pistol concealed under his shirt and shot Patrick Don-Chebe at close range to his ribs.

Danso and Joe, however, managed to flee the scene after members of the task force rushed to save their commander.

Police in the area who were informed about the incident managed to arrest Joe with suspect Danso on the run.

-Citinewsroom

