Nkwanta: Two jailed 30 months for stealing mobile phones and cash 

Nkwanta South District Court has sentenced Evans Munyi, 22, and Komba Ntoo, 30, to 30 months imprisonment for stealing two mobile phones and cash of GHC8,270.

The two pleaded guilty to the crime and were sentenced according to their plea by the court presided over by Mr Joseph Evans Anang Okropa.

Prosecution, Police Inspector, Bright Nkansah told the court on August 28, 2023, at about 06hours the convicts broke into one Mr Mpombe Godfred’s room at Damanko in the Nkwanta North District and made away with a Samsung tablet and a Lova mobile phone worth GHC2,500.00.

He said Munyi, however, handed over the stolen mobile phones to Komba to sell and he obliged and sold the Samsung to one Samuel Mpube for GHC400.00.

Prosecution said Mr Mpombe saw the stolen mobile phone with Mpube and lodged a complaint at Nkwanta Police station, leading to their arrest.

Munyi was sentenced to 18-months with hard labour while Komba to 12 months with hard labour.

Meanwhile, Mpube was granted bail in the sum of GHC 10,000 with three surtitles for buying a stolen phone.

GNA