South Africa adds Ghana to e-visa list, streamlining entry for Ghanaians

The South African High Commission in Ghana has announced that Ghana has been added to South Africa's e-visa list.

This new policy will allow Ghanaians to apply online for visas without having to visit the High Commission in person.

"The High Commission of the Republic of South Africa wishes to inform that Ghana has been added by the Government of the Republic of South Africa on the E-Visa list," the High Commission said in a statement released to media houses on Thursday, September 28.

The e-visa system aims to simplify and expedite the visa application process.

With the change, Ghanaians can now "apply online for visas to South Africa without visiting the High Commission," the statement explained.

Applicants will still need to provide the normal requirements like passport details, a letter of invitation or proof of accommodation, and a bank statement.

These will be verified on arrival at the South African point of entry.

The statement encouraged Ghanaians to visit the South African Department of Home Affairs website at www.dha.gov.za to obtain more information about requirements and the application process.

The High Commission also advised that passports held by the commission for over 3 months can now be collected from VFS Global offices.

The move to e-visas is expected to make travel between Ghana and South Africa quicker and easier.

It comes as part of South Africa's push to modernize and improve government services through digitalization.