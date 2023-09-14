B/R: Dormaa West DCE donates 550 dual desks to GES to distribute to schools

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Dormaa West District, Hon. Francis Kwadwo Oppong, on Friday, 8th September 2023, made a donation of 550 dual desks to be distributed to schools in the Dormaa West District.

The donation was made on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, who recognizes the importance of quality education and aims to support schools in need.

The donation will significantly improve the learning environment for students in the district, as many of them previously had to share desks during classes. With the new desks, students will have a comfortable and conducive space to study, which will ultimately enhance their focus and learning outcomes.

During the handover ceremony, Hon. Francis Kwadwo Oppong articulated his delight at being able to contribute to the improvement of education in the district. He underscored the government's commitment to providing quality education for all Ghanaian children and encouraged them to take full advantage of the resources provided.

The DCE also acknowledged the immense efforts of teachers and school administrators in ensuring the success of the district's educational system. He complimented their efforts and hard work, highlighting the importance of collaboration between teachers, parents, and the community to create a supportive environment.

The DCE assured the education directorate that the government would continue to prioritize education and work towards providing more resources to enhance learning in the district.

He encouraged the school authorities to make good use of the desks and ensure their proper maintenance for the benefit of future generations.

The donation of the dual desks was warmly received by the District Education Director, Mr. Kwadwo Bofah. He expressed the Directorate's gratitude for the support recognizing its positive impact on the education of the District. He added that the desks will not only improve comfort but also instil a sense of pride and ownership among the students, fostering a more positive attitude toward their studies.

The donation of 550 dual desks by the DCE for Dormaa West District reflects the government's commitment to equitable access to education and the improvement of infrastructure in schools across Ghana. This gesture will undoubtedly contribute to the overall development of the district and the empowerment of its students through quality education.