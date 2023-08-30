ModernGhana logo
Keta: 2023 Anlo Hogbetsotso Mini Durbar to be held at Dzelukope

Keta: 2023 Anlo Hogbetsotso Mini Durbar to be held at Dzelukope
This year’s Anlo Hogbetsotso Mini-Durbar would be held at Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

The move was to climax the beginning of the main festival that would be held in November this year.

In a statement signed by Togbi Gbordzor III, the Chief of Woe and Paramount Chief of Fugo Traditional Area, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that the mini durbar would be held on Saturday, October 25 at Dzelukope.

“In the light of this, Togbi Dzelu IV, Dufia of Dzelukope and the Local planning committee of the 2023 Hogbetsotso Mini Durbar, have drawn up a five-day programme of activities from Wednesday, October 25 to Sunday, October 29,” it stated.

The statement further disclosed that other activities such as clean-up exercise, beach party, beach soccer, Live Band music performance, and crowning of Mini Durbar Queen would be held at the Emancipation Beach at Keta.

It also highlighted that a Brassband Candlelight procession would be held through the principal streets of Vui-Dzelukope.

“The mini durbar would take place at Ketasco park where Togbiwo, Mamawo, Dumegawo and the general public are expected to be welcomed for the occasion.”

Mr Silas Aidam, the Public Relations Officer for the Festival Planning Committee, told the GNA that more detailed arrangements were in place to make this year’s celebrations an exceptional one.

GNA

