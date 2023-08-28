No yawa! I had the best campaign message but it didn’t translate into votes – Kwabena Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ing. Kwabena Agyepong has stressed that he has accepted the result of the Super Delegates Congress of the party.

He was one of 10 aspirants in the Super Delegates Congress of the NPP over the weekend on Saturday, August 26.

At the end of the polls, Kwabena Agyapong only garnered six votes failing to make it into the top five.

Speaking to Citi News on Monday, August 28, Ing. Agyapong said he was not surprised by the outcome of the Super Delegates Congress.

Although he believes he had the best campaign message, he says it is unfortunate that it did not translate into votes.

“I was expecting to be in the top five. All the polls suggested I was going to be fourth but at the end of the day when the ballots are counted as you can see the people have decided. I’m an internal democrat. You accept these things as they happen.

“Many stakeholders in the country appreciate that perhaps my message was considered the best but it did not translate into goals,” Ing. Kwabena Agyapong said.

He continued, “My role is to accept the result and move on. I’m very motivated by service to this political tradition. I respect the decision of the party. Once the new leader emerges my duty is to serve the party

“I hope that whoever emerges will take quite a bit of what I put out as my 6-point plan to rescue the country Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the former General Secretary of the NPP has urged government to cut down on spending and reduce expenditure to help address the challenges facing the country.