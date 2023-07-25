ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ejura to get ultra-modern Agricultural College

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
Regional News Ejura to get ultra-modern Agricultural College
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region are set to get an ultramodern Agricultural College.

The Agricultural College is a collaborative effort between the Ejura Traditional Area led by Barimah Osei Hwedie II, chief of Ejura and the Ghana Baptist Convention.

The collaboration was borne when Barimah Osei Hwedie II donated 100-acre land to the Ghana Baptist Convention after he learned of the Convention's intention to build an agricultural college in Ghana.

The leadership of the Ghana Baptist Convention led by the Executive President, Reverend Enock Nii Narh Thompson on Saturday, July 23, 2023 visited Ejura Palace to appreciate the chiefs for the free land.

Rev Thompson revealed that plans are far advanced for the Convention to build the ultramodern agricultural college on the land offered by the chiefs.

He explained that the project which will start next year, would not only facilitate development in the area but would also help provide agricultural training to the people in the municipality, region and the country at large.

Speaking to this reporter, Rev Enoch Nii Narh Thompson said the agricultural college is an extension of the convention's tertiary institution, the Ghana Baptist University College.

"The church has established many schools notable among them are the Kumasi Academy, the Ghana Baptist University College and this Agriculture College which is in the offing will be an extension of the university.

"The vision of the convention is to develop a centre of excellence with flexible, dynamic and demand-driven training programmes where youth build careers that make them pragmatic leaders in agriculture and agribusiness in Africa and beyond," he stated.

For his part, the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II said he was ready to collaborate with the Baptist church to bring development to the area.

He noted that partnership between traditional and religious leaders was one of the best ways to develop local communities.

"Together with my elders, we are ready to team up with religious leaders and other development-oriented organizations to explore opportunities for the development of our communities," he stated.

He was optimistic the agriculture college when completed will provide massive opportunities for farmers in the traditional area, adding that, it will also help Ejura to maintain its status of being the food basket of the region.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Bawumia is not the 'bogus strategist' I attacked; my target was a certain MP – Ken Agyapong clarifies Bawumia is not the 'bogus strategist' I attacked; my target was a certain MP – K...

16 minutes ago

Ghana is going through 'Kakistocracy' under Akufo-Addo — Martin Kpebu Ghana is going through 'Kakistocracy' under Akufo-Addo — Martin Kpebu

16 minutes ago

We can't say Dapaah stole the money — Franklin Cudjoe We can't say Dapaah stole the money — Franklin Cudjoe

16 minutes ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaah could lose her money if she cant explain source – Martin Kpebu Cecilia Abena Dapaah could lose her money if she can’t explain source – Martin K...

16 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah granted bail after house arrest and search by OSP Cecilia Dapaah granted bail after house arrest and search by OSP

1 hour ago

Let's promote safe, orderly migration to ensure development of the sub-region — Gender Minister to ECOWAS leaders Let's promote safe, orderly migration to ensure development of the sub-region — ...

1 hour ago

OccupyGhana demands passage of Bill to tackle unexplained wealth of public officers OccupyGhana demands passage of Bill to tackle unexplained wealth of public offic...

1 hour ago

Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament today Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament today

1 hour ago

Viral video of Adisadel college student assaulting a colleague barbaric, culprit to be dealt with – GES Viral video of Adisadel college student assaulting a colleague barbaric, culprit...

1 hour ago

Nigerian jailed 10years for trafficking cocaine at KIA Nigerian jailed 10years for trafficking cocaine at KIA

Just in....
body-container-line