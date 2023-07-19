ModernGhana logo
Abesim murder suspect to stand trial at High Court

Crime & Punishment Abesim murder suspect to stand trial at High Court
Richard Appiah, a footballer, who allegedly murdered two minors and kept their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region, has been committed to stand trial at the High Court.

Appiah, who is being held on a murder charge, is expected to appear before the High Court in Accra on August 16.

The committal came after the Attorney General recommended that he should be charged with murder of the two minors – Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong.

Appiah is expected to answer the charge of murder before the High Court.

Appiah, who initially experienced mental instability and underwent medical care, has been declared fit to stand trial.

The prosecution, led by Nana Ama Adinkra, a State Attorney, said the State would be calling six witnesses to establish its case.

It tendered autopsy reports of the two minors, partially burnt clothes and slippers of the minors, and their pictures, among others.

Defence Counsel, Mr. T.K. Dzimega, who is handling the case pro bono, said the accused person would be calling two witnesses from Abesim.

Appiah is accused of gruesomely killing and storing some of the body parts of the victims in a refrigerator in 2021 at Abesim.

The Police, during investigations, retrieved some of the body parts and intestines from a farm.

The minors have since been buried.
GNA

