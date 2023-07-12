Wassa East Chief Executive presents 500 desks to schools

The Wassa East District Assembly (WEDA) on Tuesday 11th July, 2023 presented 500 dual desks to the Wassa East District Education Directorate for basic schools to help bridge the furniture deficit.

Presenting the desks to the District Education Director on behalf of the Assembly, the District Chief Executive (DCE) Hon. Emmanuel Boakye hinted that, the Assembly received data on the furniture needs for all public schools from kindergarten to Junior High School and realised the deficit.

The DCE stated that the desks issue came up strongly during his tour within the District, saying this necessitated an immediate intervention. He added that the 500 desks were the consignment and the remaining needy schools will soon receive their share, adding that such deficits impede teaching and learning due to the discomfort both teachers and pupils go through.

He assured that the Assembly will do its best in ensuring that each and every public school is supported with the required desk to enhance the delivery of standard education.

Receiving the desk on behalf of the schools, the District Education Director Mrs. Ernestina Winful said the desks would be used to bridge the furniture gap that exists in some schools within the District, especially schools in the remotest areas.

According to Mrs Winful, desk is a basic necessity for every school, explaining that the children get tired and discouraged if they are made to carry chairs from home to school, more particularly if they have to trek some kilometers to report to school hence the provision will go a long way in relieving such pupils from the trauma.

She therefore thanked the Assembly, especially the DCE for the gesture and promised to share among the most needy schools.

She assured that the Directorate will liaise with head teachers and school management committees to adopt a good maintenance culture to prolong the use of the desk.