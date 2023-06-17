‘It has come to an end’ — Komla Adom leaves Media General after 3 years

Television and radio host Kingsley Komla Adom has announced his resignation from TV3 and 3FM, subsidiaries of Media General, after three years at the company.

In a statement released on Friday, June 16, Komla Adom said though he made "beautiful memories" during his tenure at Media General, it was time to move on.

"It's been an awesome three years working with Media General specifically (TV3 and 3FM). It's been some journey - but it has come to an end," Komla Adom said.

The broadcaster thanked his colleagues and bosses for trusting him during his time at Media General.

"I hold in my heart, beautiful memories of my time there, with some of the most amazing team members you can find,” he noted.

"I trust, with your support, I was able to deliver to the best of my abilities. Special thanks to my bosses for the confidence reposed in me over the period and I hope I did not let you down," he added.

Komla Adom did not reveal his next destination but hinted he may collaborate with Media General in future.

“Our paths may cross again, soon!" he said.

The news of Komla Adom's exit comes as a shock to many considering his popularity as a television and radio host.

However, industry sources say Komla Adom may have received a bigger offer he could not turn down.

Media General is yet to comment on Komla Adom's resignation.

Despite hosting shows, he was also a pivotal member producing most of the media house’s programmes both radio and television as well as on-ground reporter.

He joined the company on July 27, 2020, after his similar exit from Multimedia’s JoyNews where he was also a newscaster, producer and reporter.

Find a copy of his statement below;

