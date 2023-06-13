Dr. Sherry Ayittey, the Deputy Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning that corrupt officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She said they are candidates for jail when the NDC assumes power in 2025.

Addressing fans and the media, Dr. Sherry Ayittey expressed her strong conviction that corruption allegations within the NPP administration would be probed.

“They [NPP] want to use our money for evil deeds. As we speak, cocoa farmers are not being paid,” she said.

Drawing attention to the nation's financial status, she claimed that Ghana was burdened with a debt of approximately $104 billion and yet nothing tangible can be pointed to.

She stated “We’re in debt of about 104 billion dollars. Ask Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori Atta where our money is.”

Dr. Ayittey raised concerns about the NPP's intentions to reduce NDC's numerical strength in parliament just so they can always have their way in the House.

She mentioned the purported harassment of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament whose name was expunged from the parliament by the Supreme Court judgment that was passed weeks ago.

“They want to take our money again and looking at our numbers in parliament, they intend to reduce it,” she alleged. “They’ve disturbed Gyakye Quayson for about two years but what God says will not happen, will not happen."

Emphasizing her party's commitment to combating corruption, Dr. Ayittey assured that James Gyakye Quayson will not go to jail.

“We’ll take our money. It is not Quayson who will go to prison but all those who have stolen our money. John Mahama is coming and we will line them up and send them to jail at Nsawam,” she emphasised.