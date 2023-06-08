[Video]:‘I was deceived’ — How 64year-old man jailed twelve months for sleeping in John Paintsil’s house

Isaac Odoom, 64, a man who was given a 12-month jail term for staying in an abandoned home once owned by John Paintsil, an ex-player for the Black Stars, has detailed the events that led him to spend the night at the building.

He said he was a stranger who had paid a visit to someone and was unaware that Paintsil was the owner of the house.

In an interview with Crime Check TV GH, the old man who was serving a 12-month prison sentence at Winneba Local Prison said he was into the production and sale of charcoal.

On that tragic day, he continued that he had traveled from his home in Ajumako to Besease for work. Unfortunately, it got late, and because he was unable to return home, a friend gave him a place to stay that night.

He recalls entering the home via the window with his friend, but since it was deserted and vacant, he did not see any wrongdoing on his part. He discovered that the home he had spent the night at belonged to Paintsil the next day.

“I live in Ajumako and I went to Besease to work on charcoal. Usually, I sleep at the production site at night but that day, someone suggested we sleep in a house. I thought the person had a place since I was new in the area. When we got to the house, we went through the window. When I asked him why he said he had an issue with his mother and didn’t want her to see him. It was in the morning he told me the house belonged to John Paintsil,” Odoom narrated.

The friend who housed him was arrested and detained by the Police where he mentioned him as an accomplice.

Together with his friend, Mr Baidoo he was taken into custody, charged, and arraigned. Mr Odoom was fined GHS1,400 by the court after finding him guilty of two offences. He was however jailed for failing to pay the fine of GHS1,400.

“The court charged us with unlawful entry and trespassing on someone’s property. We were also accused of stealing a mattress. But I pleaded guilty for unlawful entry and trespassing and not guilty for theft,” he said.

Fortunately, a kindhearted person apparently paid the money on Odoom's behalf, allowing him to be released from jail.

Watch video below:

