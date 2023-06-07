Northern Development Forum calls on Mamprusis and Gonjas to make peace

The Northern Development Forum (NDF) has called on the factions in the clash between Mamprusis and Gonjas to lay down their tools and seek perpetual peace that will enhance growth and Development.

“NDF wishes to call on children of Northern Ghana to reflect on the immeasurable damage these flare-ups do to the image of the North and the ready ammunition given to our detractors, and 'unfriendly' interests, to use these unfortunate incidents to deny vast swathes of peaceful Northern Ghana physical infrastructure, social amenities and economic opportunities.

“News about ethnic clashes in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region that resulted in the destruction of lives, property and livelihoods have been received with sadness and sorrow by the Northern Development Forum”.

This was in a statement signed by Major Albert Don Chebe(Rtd) and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said against a background of debilitating poverty, atrocious living conditions and deteriorating physical infrastructures, it was depressing to hear about another clash between groups who have shared a common heritage of neglect, lack of development and poverty.

“The NDF is distressed that in spite of the reality of our common challenges, some persons are quick to resort to acts of destruction and despoliation to satisfy claims to ethnic hegemony.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that these clashes, and the resultant acts of destruction of livelihoods and the displacement of vulnerable rural communities, contribute to the damaging narrative of an inhospitable environment peopled by belligerent citizens prone to destruction at the least provocation”.

The NDF appealed to Northern Traditional Authorities, Ethnic Associations and Development Organizations to intensify initiatives to minimise the minor linguistic differences among the peoples of Northern Ghana and rather highlight the major similarities that should serve to unify us as Ghanaians with a common destiny.

“Misguided attempts at achieving an elusive and ultimately destructive ethnic hegemony will only lead to conflict, destruction and death”.

It urged all persons of influence from Northern Ghana to work assiduously for peace in Northern Ghana.

“We should use our influence in the various traditional councils and district/Municipal assemblies to preach peace and advocate dialogue in the event of boundary disagreements and land disputes.

“The North Gonja clashes must not be allowed to define the future relations between two hitherto friendly neighbours.

“The peoples of Northern Ghana have a common enemy called poverty and we need to combine all our efforts and energies to fight this enemy”.

