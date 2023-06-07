ModernGhana logo
N/R: Interior Minister imposes curfew on Saboba township; residents barred from carrying arms

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery has announced the immediate imposition of curfew on Chereponi Township and its environs in the North East Region.

The curfew starts from 10:00pm to 4:00am effective, Wednesday, June 7, according to a statement issued by the Ministry.

“The Minister for the Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours for Saboba Township and its environs in the Northern Region from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am effective, Wednesday, June 7, 2023,” parts of the statement from the Interior Ministry said.

In addition to the curfew, all residents in the Chereponi township and its environs are barred from carrying arms and ammunition.

“Government continues to urge Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement from the Interior Ministry added.

