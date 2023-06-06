ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

66% of Ghanaians rate government performance in environmental protection as poor — Report

Research Findings 66 of Ghanaians rate government performance in environmental protection as poor — Report
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A recent survey by Afro Barometer, an independent research network, has revealed that Ghanaians believe government has performed poorly in reducing pollution and protecting the environment.

According to the survey of over 2,300 Ghanaians conducted in April, 66% rated the government’s efforts in the area as “poor”.

The survey also found that pollution was considered a “serious problem” by 64% of respondents, with the top environmental issues cited as trash disposal, sanitation and water pollution.

An overwhelming 81% saw plastic bags as a major source of pollution in the country.

While 57% of Ghanaians felt that ordinary citizens were primarily responsible for addressing pollution and environmental protection, only 29% thought the government was doing a "fairly good" or "very good" job in this regard.

“Almost six in 10 Ghanaians (57%) say the primary responsibility for reducing pollution and keeping communities clean rests with local citizens. Far fewer would assign that responsibility to their local (21%) or national (14%) government (Figure 4).

“Only about three in 10 citizens (29%) think the government is doing a good job of reducing pollution and protecting the environment, while a majority (66%) rate the government’s efforts poorly (Figure 5),” the survey said in part.

The Afrobarometer survey suggests Ghanaians are eager for more comprehensive solutions and political will to tackle waste management, pollution control, and environmental protection.

Find a copy of the full survey below;

662023104323-1h830o4bau-39c4fc30-64ff-48f2-808b-29099f3b2ce7.jpeg

662023104323-0f72ylkxxs-e57562c2-52a0-40a2-9abd-6fa43586b78e.jpeg

662023104324-n6iul8w331-9958b902-9881-4927-98a5-c42309e109fd.jpeg

662023104325-uapctgfsrm-769a5b25-174f-415b-b098-84ed09ff319b.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

66 of Ghanaians rate government performance in environmental protection as poor — Report 66% of Ghanaians rate government performance in environmental protection as poor...

2 hours ago

You want NDC to come to power to rebuild your abandoned block factory to loot public funds – Koku Anyidoho jabs Asiedu Nketia You want NDC to come to power to rebuild your abandoned block factory to loot pu...

8 hours ago

You falsely listed our bad road as asphalted on roads ministry website, delete it — Atwima Takyiman residents chase Amoako Atta You falsely listed our bad road as asphalted on roads ministry website, delete i...

8 hours ago

Ga Mantse deepen efforts to change Greater Accra to Ga-Adangbe Region Ga Mantse deepen efforts to change Greater Accra to Ga-Adangbe Region

8 hours ago

There is no peace on campus - Concern Staff of UEW responds to Registrar There is no peace on campus - Concern Staff of UEW responds to Registrar

8 hours ago

Stop making mockery of governance - Hon. Emmanuel Drah slams NPP Stop making mockery of governance - Hon. Emmanuel Drah slams NPP

8 hours ago

Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako VIDEO: Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare - Prophet Salifu Amoako

9 hours ago

Ada Traditional Council appeals for state security for Songor Salt Project Ada Traditional Council appeals for state security for Songor Salt Project

9 hours ago

Youth Caucus for Alan' endorses Alan Kyerematen, touts his achievements ‘Youth Caucus for Alan' endorses Alan Kyerematen, touts his achievements 

9 hours ago

Stop using camphor balls to prevent jaundice in babies — Paediatrician warn mothers Stop using camphor balls to prevent jaundice in babies — Paediatrician warn mot...

Latest: News
body-container-line