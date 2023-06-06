66% of Ghanaians rate government performance in environmental protection as poor — Report

A recent survey by Afro Barometer, an independent research network, has revealed that Ghanaians believe government has performed poorly in reducing pollution and protecting the environment.

According to the survey of over 2,300 Ghanaians conducted in April, 66% rated the government’s efforts in the area as “poor”.

The survey also found that pollution was considered a “serious problem” by 64% of respondents, with the top environmental issues cited as trash disposal, sanitation and water pollution.

An overwhelming 81% saw plastic bags as a major source of pollution in the country.

While 57% of Ghanaians felt that ordinary citizens were primarily responsible for addressing pollution and environmental protection, only 29% thought the government was doing a "fairly good" or "very good" job in this regard.

“Almost six in 10 Ghanaians (57%) say the primary responsibility for reducing pollution and keeping communities clean rests with local citizens. Far fewer would assign that responsibility to their local (21%) or national (14%) government (Figure 4).

“Only about three in 10 citizens (29%) think the government is doing a good job of reducing pollution and protecting the environment, while a majority (66%) rate the government’s efforts poorly (Figure 5),” the survey said in part.

The Afrobarometer survey suggests Ghanaians are eager for more comprehensive solutions and political will to tackle waste management, pollution control, and environmental protection.

Find a copy of the full survey below;