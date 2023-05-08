The Embassy of the Republic of Sudan, Accra give details of conflict, calls for cooperation with regional and international partners

The Charge d'affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Accra Mr. Adil Awadelseed

08.05.2023 LISTEN

The Embassy of the Republic of Sudan, Accra, presents its compliments to the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, and all Diplomatic and Consular Missions accredited to the Republic of Ghana and has the honour to clarify to the later, the unfortunate crisis currently going on in the Republic of Sudan which started with the Rapid Support Forces(RSF) on the 15th of April,2023 in a field coup d'etat.

There have been barbaric attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on innocent civilians which has unfortunately caused so many people to lose their properties, fled their homes, wounded and injured, and many others have lost their lives. May Allah accept them as martyrs and give their families strength and patience.

The rebels who before the crisis were part of security personnel mandated and responsible for securing some vital areas in the city Khartoum, such as the Airport, Presidential Palace and some other offices of the Army headquarters, took advantage of their position to capture these offices at the start of the crisis.

As a matter of fact, the Sudanese Armed forces were able to repel the rebels from most of the locations they captured right from the early days of the coup. The rebels will never be able to take control of these strategic areas in the capital if they were not already part of the strategical security guards alongside with other Sudanese security organizations. They came from within and utilized their well-equipped personnel to cause major damage to most of the facilities in these locations.

Currently as we speak, the Sudanese military has been able to gain full control of most areas but intermittent skirmishes are taking place at pockets in which there are still remnants of rebels in Khartoum state. The Sudanese Armed forces are cautiously approaching these locations to avoid causalities among civilians. Life is normal in all the 18 states of the Republic of SUDAN except these pocket areas. The Sudanese armed forces have issued a statement welcoming the soldiers of the dissolved Rapid Support Forces in its ranks and in other security organs.

The rebels destroyed vital civilians' infrastructures at Khartoum Airport and other areas and took citizens as human shields. After losing their supply bases in Khartoum, they went into rampant campaign of looting public and private properties: Terrorizing innocent civilians ,harassing medical and humanitarian staff. Bombarding hospitals, water and power facilities: targeting humanitarian workers: taking hospitals as launching pads for their attack.

They also attacked some diplomatic missions and convoy of Qatar and American Embassy in Khartoum, as confirmed by the Secretary of State; Antony Blinken.

These barbaric crimes of the rebels warrant strong condemnation by the international community, as they represent flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law. Currently there is a declared cease fire by the military, but the rebel group(RSF) have refused to adhere to it.

The failed coup d'etat crimes caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Khartoum. The latter was aggravated by the persistent violations of the humanitarian truces by rebels. SUDAN is looking forward to cooperating with the international community in this vital area.

While discharging its constitutional mandate to mobilize the country, the government of SUDAN is determined to enhance cooperation with its regional and international partners in the field of regional peace and security, countering terrorism and combating illegal immigration and transnational organized crimes. Contributing to food security in Africa and Arab world is promising area of cooperation in the coming future.

The embassy of the Republic of Sudan avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana and all Diplomatic and Consular Missions accredited to the Republic of Ghana, the assurances of its highest consideration.