Group of environmentalists applaud Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku-Duker

Hon. George Mireku-Duker,
We the undersigned welcome your statement that cocoa farms should not be destroyed for mining activities.
Indeed our Environment and Water Bodies should not be destroyed for mining or other purposes. We therefore invite you to join the Eco-Conscious Citizens Family, especially our families at:
1. Mantukwa in the Embelle district. Their cocoa farms, Nrem stream and livelihood face destruction from community mining.
2. Sefwi Atronsu in the Western North region who are campaigning to protect their cocoa farms, pristine Atronsu stream and their livelihood from Community Mining which in practical terms is just as destructive as Galamsey.
Since your Ministry is responsible for Lands and Natural Resources, we respectfully urge you to seriously consider the potential for Land and Natural Resources to be used to generate sustainable jobs which do not injure health or destroy the Environment.
There must be a pause on Community Mining until we have a non-destructive process for extracting minerals. We must protect our Environment and future generations and protect the health of the People. Our forests have a monetary value, as carbon sinks and provide a non-destructive source of income.
Community Mining, which many believe is legalised Galamsey, is destructive and unsustainable. Ancient ways of mining didn’t poison the Environment in a quest for quick money. We need to stop the destruction and develop the Green Economy, which values the natural Environment, and creates sustainable jobs whilst protecting the health of the Community.
The Green Economy is a viable alternative to the current destructive activity in our towns and villages and benefits from carbon sinks for example should be vigorously explored.
Any funds received from maintaining our existing forests and creating new ones should be invested in the local communities.
The much needed role of Forest Guardian can be created giving young people in the area jobs, knowledge and an income from protecting the natural environment from destruction.
The current mining monitoring regime is weak and mining is destroying the landscape and poisoning our water bodies. The principle that Polluter Pays is not vigorously enforced. The result is damaged landscapes, pits left as death traps, destroyed cocoa farms, poisoned soil, polluted water and a legacy of kidney damage, liver problems and birth defects.
We call on you to use your good offices to protect the Environment, by revoking the Community Mining licences in Sefwi Atronsu, Mantukwa and other communities, as they are a clear and present danger to the People’s welfare.
Signed
Awula Serwah
Eco-Conscious Citizens Founder/Coordinator
[email protected]
Dr. Seth Appiah-Kubi
Adjeley Akwei
Private Concerned Citizen
Kwaku
Nii Maama Akita
Raymond Akwayena
Adwoa Sey
Winifred Amma Baffour
Adwowa Boohene
Martha Fillastre
Romeo Lartey
Eco-Conscious Citizens
Nana Asante
Global Afrikan Congress
Gideon Commey
Perk Pomeyie
Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM)
Collins Gameli Hodoli (PhD)
Lecturer, Founder and DOO: Clean Air One Atmosphere
Nii Yemo Yemofio
Chairman Gadangme Council Youth Association
Kofi Brako-Asamoah
Executive Director, Centre for Environment and Rural Development
David Ewusi-Mensah
Eco Amet Solutions Limited
Abdul Razak
Elder Joseph Atta
Mantukwa Farmers Anti Galamsey Group
Elizabeth Allua Vaah
Jeffery Nkrumah-Gatsey
Bright Kwaku Bobby
Tony Adams
Solomon Yamoah
Emmanuel Erzuah Armah
Shadrack Fobiri
Matilda Hammond-Raney
Michael Adebah
Alex Owusu Amoakoh
Nemi Kwesi Nemi
Kpabitey Nyako
Michael Adebah
Alexander Konadu
Joshua Andoh
Kabah Atawoge
Yaw Brenyah
Kwabena Agyeman
Nelson Nana Yaw Twumasi
Kofi Badu Folson
Bernard Nana Damoah
Standilous S. Bissah
Isaac Neequaye
Evans Quarm
Samuel Blay
Alfred Dadzie
Amma Odamea Amoako
Sandra Toffay
George Crankson
David Aikins-Bekoe
Alex Donkor Asumani
Eric Agyedenah
Jeffery Nkrumah-Gatsey
Francis Ametepey
Joseph Emmanuel Nkrumah
Wisdom Dorkpo
Jemima Akoto
Nana Graves
Asare Hassan
Audrey Quaye
Eugene Botchey
Thomas Vaah
Kwesi Adjei Armah
Francis Appoh
Abigail Adusei
John Owudu Ansah
Louise aka Ezoua
Jonathan Ofori
Kwesi Amoo
Emmanuel Alfred Nii Otoo
Kwaw Ermerleh Agovi
Ulric Hayfron-Kelly
Anthony Graves
Alhaji Yar Ishaq Alhassan
Majiid Abdul rahman
Abdullai Karim
Daniel Arthur
Isaac Kwabena Agyeman
Owusu Emmanuel
Daniel Aboagye
Jacob Quarm
Ebenezer Mienza
Louis Ackah
Kofi Quandahor Dadzie
Ernest Addae-Aboagye
Abugri Joshua
Acheampong Nkuah
Felux Mensah
Vincent Owusu Kyei-Baffour
Nehemiah Onomah
Frank Ezo Blay
Prince Quarshie
Ntiamoah Ebenezer
Emmanuel Egyir
Nana Graves
Edward Agyeman
Awagah
Emmanuel Egyir
Alhaji Yar Ishaq Alhassan
Nana Kwadwo Jantuah
Emmanuel Palma Fallon Afesi
Bright Kwaku Bobby
Rosemary Ewurama Amoako
Kingsley Sackey
Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng
Andrews Acquah
Gifty Owusu
Eric Ekow Ghansah
Kwame Nkrumah Agyapong
Sydney Cofie
Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi
Isaac Blay
Baniba Benjamin
Ebenezer Nyarko Etsuah
Wisdom Braun Dzakpo
Hayford Dekyem
Emmanuel Appiah Larbi
Kwame kyeremeh Gyimah
Marie Amoakwa-Boadu
Emmanuel Quayson
Friar Joseph Kwame Blay
Norbert Miezah Cudjoe
Edward F. Dwumfour
Christian Essel
Kwame Kyeremeh Gyimah
Kingsley Sekyi Forson
Jerome Desire Aliebakaa Kpan
Solomon Kwabena Gyimah
Isaac Armachie
Rev. Evans Helegbe-Goldman
Richard Agyei Sarpong
Jonathan Korletey
Richard Agyei Sarpong
Lordia Blay
Baah Iddrisu Quddus
Moses Bavia Isaac
Hawa Nankpah Haruna
Joseph Akhor Sakyimante
Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group
Patrick Japheth Danso
Elder Kakyire Ba Minaa
Anthony Amartey
Maxwell Ankamah
Nicholas Addae
Christiana Ankamah
Nana Ago
Peter Tuffour
Gifty Wiredu
Augustine K Manu
Stephen Tene
Alex Antwi Basiako
Kofi Amo
Kwasi Appiah
Gifty Appiah
Joyce Ankamah
Felicity Ankamah
Samuel Tettey
Felix Atta
Peter Ofori
Elizabeth Tuffour
Joana Tuffuour
Victoria Ofori
Yaw Acquah
Clemence Mireku
Joyce Duku
Peter Gyapong
Cecilia Barimah
Kofi Badu
Joseph Akon
Auntie Abiba
Ama Sier
Cosmos Gyapong
Moris Boateng
Kwasi Akwabeng
Kofi Eric
George Ankamah
Kwaa Mintah
Eugene Kyei Boampong
Blessing Mintah
Sylvester Minnah
Adu Kofi
Samuel Gyapong
Yaw Ampofo
Opanin Kwadwo Ampomaning
Charles Nkrumah
Mercy Afful
John K. Asare
Clement Awuah Akwabeng
Cletus Mireku
Raymond Mireku
Bertha Osei-Akwabeng
Nancy Osei-Akwabeng
Prince Badu
Lawrencia Minnah
Micah Minnah
Nana Amoako Agyapong
Thomas Ampadu
Mary Pomaa
Cornelius Amponsah-Austin
Vida Owusu
Amponsah Augustine
Adriana Dampson
Sandra Amponsah
Joseph Nuako
Victoria Baidoo
Monica Nketia
Anna Boateng
Matilda Afofie
Anthony Boateng
Grace Agyekum
Cletus A Boateng
Sefwi Atronsu Youth/Farmers Anti-Community/Small Scale Mining Group
Emmanuel A Larbi
Samreboi
Molly Keogh
Osei-Duro Limited business owner
Nana Gayle
Concerned Citizen, Café ina Zion, Accra
Dr. Alfred Awere
Pathologist, Canada
Edwin Baffour
Food Sovereignty Ghana