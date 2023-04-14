Group of environmentalists applaud Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku-Duker

Hon. George Mireku-Duker,

We the undersigned welcome your statement that cocoa farms should not be destroyed for mining activities.

Indeed our Environment and Water Bodies should not be destroyed for mining or other purposes. We therefore invite you to join the Eco-Conscious Citizens Family, especially our families at:

1. Mantukwa in the Embelle district. Their cocoa farms, Nrem stream and livelihood face destruction from community mining.

2. Sefwi Atronsu in the Western North region who are campaigning to protect their cocoa farms, pristine Atronsu stream and their livelihood from Community Mining which in practical terms is just as destructive as Galamsey.

Since your Ministry is responsible for Lands and Natural Resources, we respectfully urge you to seriously consider the potential for Land and Natural Resources to be used to generate sustainable jobs which do not injure health or destroy the Environment.

There must be a pause on Community Mining until we have a non-destructive process for extracting minerals. We must protect our Environment and future generations and protect the health of the People. Our forests have a monetary value, as carbon sinks and provide a non-destructive source of income.

Community Mining, which many believe is legalised Galamsey, is destructive and unsustainable. Ancient ways of mining didn’t poison the Environment in a quest for quick money. We need to stop the destruction and develop the Green Economy, which values the natural Environment, and creates sustainable jobs whilst protecting the health of the Community.

The Green Economy is a viable alternative to the current destructive activity in our towns and villages and benefits from carbon sinks for example should be vigorously explored.

Any funds received from maintaining our existing forests and creating new ones should be invested in the local communities.

The much needed role of Forest Guardian can be created giving young people in the area jobs, knowledge and an income from protecting the natural environment from destruction.

The current mining monitoring regime is weak and mining is destroying the landscape and poisoning our water bodies. The principle that Polluter Pays is not vigorously enforced. The result is damaged landscapes, pits left as death traps, destroyed cocoa farms, poisoned soil, polluted water and a legacy of kidney damage, liver problems and birth defects.

We call on you to use your good offices to protect the Environment, by revoking the Community Mining licences in Sefwi Atronsu, Mantukwa and other communities, as they are a clear and present danger to the People’s welfare.

Signed

Eco-Conscious Citizens Founder/Coordinator

Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM)

Lecturer, Founder and DOO: Clean Air One Atmosphere

Executive Director, Centre for Environment and Rural Development

Eco Amet Solutions Limited

Mantukwa Farmers Anti Galamsey Group

Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group

Sefwi Atronsu Youth/Farmers Anti-Community/Small Scale Mining Group

Osei-Duro Limited business owner

Concerned Citizen, Café ina Zion, Accra

Pathologist, Canada

Food Sovereignty Ghana