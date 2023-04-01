LGBTQI+ an attempt to destroy Ghana's cultural values, moral fibre — Elder Ofori

Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr

A Kumasi based renowned man of God Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr who doubles as the Head Pastor of 7th Days Pentecostal Assemblies at Kumasi Esereso in the Ashanti Region has said the attempt by the west to force LGBTQI+ on Ghana is a deliberate attempt to undermine the independence of the ocuntry.

The clergy said Ghana as a sovereign state is capable of deciding on her own.

Speaking to the Correspondent in an exclusive interview, Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr registered his disappointment about the manner in which some agents of foreign countries are trying to destroy the established social and cultural values of the country.

He noted that the agenda of the west in Ghana whose population made up of Christians, Muslim, traditional priests among others frown on homosexuality.

He indicated that persons who are caught engaging in homosexuality are punished.

Quoting the books of Leviticus 18 verse 22-23 and Leviticus 20-13 respectively, he pointed out to the laws of homosexuality in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Elder Ofori said the practice is abominable before God and that those who engaged in the acts would not go scot-free on the judgement day before God.

Quoting further from Romans chapter 1verse 22-28, he cautioned African leaders never to be lured by the West with loans and financial iducements to accept and force down the LGBTQ+ on their citizens.