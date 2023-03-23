KATH blocks hospital computer systems' access to social media to ensure staff focuses on patients

The management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has made a move to ensure patients are given the needed care whenever they attend the hospital.

As part of many moves, the hospital has blocked all computer systems’ access to YouTube and other social media platforms.

Delivering a speech at the hospital’s 2022 End of Year Performance Review Conference Held in Kumasi on Wednesday, March 22, KATH Chief Executive Officer Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah stressed that this is important in order for staff to give patients top service.

“Nana Board Chairman, Hon. Ashanti Regional Minister, distinguished Ladies, and Gentlemen, I am proud to state that management on its part has committed itself to the implementation of a number of measures to make KATH a patient-centered facility that prioritize the delivery of high-quality, affordable, timely, convenient, personalized and compassionate tertiary healthcare services to the public. Among these measures are; Mainstreaming of customer care training and practices in all staffing training and orientations.

“Blocked hospital computer system’s access to YouTube and other social media platforms to prevent staff from possible loss of concentration on patient care through the use of such platforms,” Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah said in his address.

In the other decisions taken by the hospital’s management, KATH has strengthened the Quality Assurance Unit to prioritise the quality of care issues, promptly address patients’ concerns and promote system improvements at the hospital.

KATH is also unapologetically enforcing discipline in the rank and file of staff irrespective of rank or profession with the aim of enhancing the quality of care to patients.