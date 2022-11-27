Ken Ofori Atta presented IMF conditionalities not a budget

27.11.2022 LISTEN

The Coalition of National Youth Organizers have described the budget presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta as an imposed conditionalities by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

We the Coalition of National Youth Organizers, refuse to acknowledge what Hon Ken Ofori Atta presented to Parliament as a Budget meant for Ghana.

We rather see it as imposed conditionalities by the IMF which are not only harsh and draconian to the already burdened and suffering Ghanaian but also inimical to the progress of the Ghanaian Youth, especially, former Nabco trainees, Unemployed graduates and all final Year Tertiary Education students who have been told by the Akuffo Addo government that, there will be no jobs for them in the whole of 2023.

We the Coalition of National Youth Organizers are also worried about the 2.5% VAT that has been introduced.

We are also questioning why a government which supposedly wants to add value to our raw materials through its One District One Factory flagship program, will introduce an additional Tax to discourage patronage.

Abolishing the 100 cedis daily threshold means that sending even a 50 pesewas via mobile money transaction is going to attract a 1% electronic Levy tax and it is unacceptable.

How can you encourage the Utilization of the interoperability platform, which was created with the Taxpayers', when you have such a policy of taking 1%. Of every electronic transaction?

The re-introduction of the illegally cancelled road Toll could not only have generated revenue for government but could have also employed most of the wasting away able bodies who are Youth.

This IMF imposed conditionalities are going to breed more and more corruption, crime and a lot of vices especially among the Youth.

Again, it is going to create a lot of insecurity in this country.

We dare say that the relevance of the much touted Free Senior High school and even attaining a Tertiary Education is becoming a waste of time, resources and a detraction of one's future, since there is no assurance of job after school.

We want Parliament as a matter of urgency reject this 2023 budget since it going to make the lives of their constituents unbearable.

Signed

Osei Kofi Acquah

National Youth Organizer CPP

General Secretary Coalition of National Youth Organizers