Group CEO of BusyInternet hot as aggrieved workers chase him over 4years unpaid salaries

Employees of BusyInternet Ghana Limited are angry at the Group CEO and owner of Aguila Holdings Horpe Omotayo-Ojo for failing to pay staff salaries despite the country's economic hardship.

The aggrieved employees told ModernGhana News that salary arrears from 2017 to 2021 have not been paid yet the CEO goes about donating to churches and cruising in an expensive car.

According to them, all attempts to get the owner to fulfil the many promises he has made to employees to settle the arrears have failed hence the public outburst.

They said their pension contributions and other financial obligations to the state are in huge default.

The irate employees added that two employees who were rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment died last two years due to financial constraints.

In all of these, they claim the 'i-don't-care' CEO bought a brand new Mercedes 4x4 for the Director of the company and also donated 200,000 dollars to a church while they continue to languish in the current economic hardship.

“As we write to you, our lte sites are down, with no indication of any reboot. This is largely due to the company's indebtedness to ATC. We also risk a shutdown from the Ghana revenue authority any moment from now,” they divulged.

"To justify this deliberate act, Horpe Omotayo-Ojo claims the company is going through all these challenges under the very inimical tower co-location arrangement in Ghana.

"Busy Ghana has been disconnected by both ATC Ghana and Helios Towers due to its huge unpaid legacy debts to the two towercos, which have piled up over the years.

"To be candid, we the employees can state unequivocally that this justification by the Group CEO is mendacious and baseless. The irony of our situation is that this company has been running a contract with the government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Education. We are the provider of the flagship free WiFi for all SHS in Ghana.

"This 84 million contract was signed on December 24, 2019. To this effect, the Ministry pays GHS6.4million as a monthly service usage charge every month," they stated.

Grinding the axe, the irate workers added, "The company and its employees are not directly benefiting from this contract because the owner who doubles as the Group CEO and owner of Aguila Holdings has hijacked proceeds from the contract just to fatten his own pocket.

"It is crystal clear that the Group CEO maliciously chose not to pay attention to the plight of employees despite all of these opportunities. And the big question is first of all how did he get the MoE contract in the first place when the company's license has not been renewed?

"What about not registering BusyInternet before getting the government contract? Aguilar being registered in British Virgin Island to avoid tax.”

They continued, "As a matter of urgency, we the employees, are calling on the National Communications Authority which regulates the company’s operations to call the Group CEO to order to help save the indigenous Ghanaian brand from collapse as well as the livelihood of over 100 employees and their dependents."

Check the document of the free WiFi for all SHS contract with the Ministry of Education below: