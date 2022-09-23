Life for me under colonial rule was better than today; things are too hard in Ghana now – Dr. Yamson

The Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Dr. Ishmael Yamson has lamented the high cost of living in the country.

Speaking to young people at an event in Accra on Wednesday, September 21, the veteran said life was better during colonial rule and the transition to independence than it is today.

“Today all our farmers are poor. If you take the life of an average Ghanaian today, it is much worse than what I experienced.

“I have seen Ghana from colonial days up to today… I saw King George VI reign before Queen Elizabeth II and before we had the independence agitations, and I can tell you that life for me under colonial rule and the transition to independence and Republican was better than life for me today,” Dr. Ishmael Yamson said.

In his candid opinion, Ghana’s problems are largely due to bad leadership and corruption in the country.

Dr. Yamson further said he is unhappy because leaders have not demonstrated they have the vision to deal with the hardships in the country.

“My frustration has been our leaders have not demonstrated enough vision, integrity in the way they’ve managed this country. Our leaders have not just performed what they promised they have to do.

“Ghana is not that we don’t have people with good minds, goodwill. Our problem is that when it comes to executing those plans. We are corrupt, greedy and those things will never allow us to develop,” Dr. Yamson stressed.

In recent months, high inflation and the cedi’s depreciation have seen the cost of living become unbearable for the citizenry.

Despite assurances from the government that measures are being taken to turn things around, the hardship continues to bite harder.